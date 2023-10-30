'Utterly Devastated' Friends Cast Pay Tribute To Matthew Perry In Heartbreaking Joint Statement

Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay in Friends NBC via Getty Images

Matthew Perry’s former Friends co-stars have said they are “utterly devastated” in a joint statement they have released following the Chandler Bing star’s death.

The actor was found dead at his home in LA on Saturday, at the age of 54.

The news prompted a wave of tributes from across the world, including his Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and singer Adele.

Advertisement

The statement, signed by each of Matthew’s five co-stars, reads: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Advertisement

Matthew Perry died on 28 October at the age of 54 Mike Pont via Getty Images

The six co-stars were propelled to worldwide fame when they were cast as a group of 20-somethings navigating life and love in New York in Friends back in 1994.

The group formed a close bond during their 10 years working on the US sitcom, even coming together to collectively negotiate their salaries after they found out they were being paid different amounts in the show’s early years.

In his 2022 memoir, Friend, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing, Matthew also spoke of the support he received from them as he struggled with his addiction issues.

All six cast members were last all seen together during 2021′s delayed reunion special in celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary, which saw them look back over some of Friends’ most iconic moments.

Advertisement

The cast of Friends pictured during 2021's reunion special Terence Patrick/HBO

David Crane and Marta Kauffman, who created Friends and cast Matthew in the show, previously released a joint statement along with series executive producer Kevin Bright, following news of Matthew’s death.

They said: “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.

“He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliché to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words.”

They continued: “From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.

Advertisement

“We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well.

“He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.