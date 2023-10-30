People Are Sharing Matthew Perry's Wish About How He Wanted To Be Remembered

Matthew Perry Mike Pont via Getty Images

Matthew Perry fans have been sharing words from the late actor about how he wanted to be remembered for his work to help others struggling with addiction after he died.

The actor, who was famed for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, was found dead at his home in LA on Saturday at the age of 54.

Following news of his death, many people on social media have been remembering excerpts from an interview he gave on the Q podcast with Tom Power last year, as he promoted his memoir, Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing.

Matthew had said (via Variety): “I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker. And [my] paramount thing is that [I] want to help people. That’s what I want.

“The best thing about me, bar none, is that if somebody comes to me and says, ‘I can’t stop drinking, can you help me?’ I can say ‘yes’ and follow up and do it,” Matthew said.

“When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that’s mentioned. And I’m gonna live the rest of my life proving that.”

Matthew had previously spoken candidly about his past issues with substance abuse, including addictions to alcohol and prescription medication, something he reflected on this in detail in his 2022 memoir.

In 2013, the actor turned his former home in Malibu into a sober living facility, which he called the Perry House.

Following Matthew’s death over the weekend, many famous names paid tribute to him, including Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and singer Adele.