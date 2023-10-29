'The World Will Miss You': Matthew Perry Honoured In Heartfelt Tributes From Famous Names

Tributes from across the world of entertainment have been flooding in for Matthew Perry, following his death at the age of 54.
The beloved Friends actor, who was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit US sitcom, was found dead in his jacuzzi at his home in LA from what appears to be a drowning incident on Saturday, law enforcement officials told TMZ.
The exact cause of Matthew’s death has not been cited, and the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide detective is examining the death. Officials said that no drugs were found on scene and there were no signs of foul play.
Following the news, social media was flooded with tributes to the late Matthew, including his former Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler’s on-off girlfriend Janice Hosenstein.
Sharing a photo of them together on Instagram, she wrote: “What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry
“The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”
Fellow Friends star Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler’s mother, also spoke of her heartbreak.
She posted on X (formerly known as Twitter): “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son’, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love + condolences to his friends + family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road + Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew (sic)”
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said he will “never forget” Matthew, having attended the same school as the late star in Ottawa.
Justin wrote on X: “Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.”
Adele also paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to pay tribute on stage to Matthew.
“He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave. I just wanna say how much I love what he did for all of us,” she said.
Other tributes from famous names were also paid on social media:
Warner Bros., the production company behind Friends also released a statement on Matthew’s death
They said: “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family.
“The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”
NBC Entertainment, the network that aired all 10 seasons of Friends in the US, also said: “He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations.”