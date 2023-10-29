'The World Will Miss You': Matthew Perry Honoured In Heartfelt Tributes From Famous Names

Adele (left) and Maggie Wheeler have paid tribute to Matthew Perry (centre) Getty Images/NBC

Tributes from across the world of entertainment have been flooding in for Matthew Perry, following his death at the age of 54.

The beloved Friends actor, who was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit US sitcom, was found dead in his jacuzzi at his home in LA from what appears to be a drowning incident on Saturday, law enforcement officials told TMZ.

Advertisement

The exact cause of Matthew’s death has not been cited, and the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide detective is examining the death. Officials said that no drugs were found on scene and there were no signs of foul play.

Following the news, social media was flooded with tributes to the late Matthew, including his former Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler’s on-off girlfriend Janice Hosenstein.

Sharing a photo of them together on Instagram, she wrote: “What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry

“The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Advertisement

Fellow Friends star Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler’s mother, also spoke of her heartbreak.

She posted on X (formerly known as Twitter): “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son’, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love + condolences to his friends + family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road + Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew (sic)”

I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew pic.twitter.com/QWMsBVJEAr — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 29, 2023

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said he will “never forget” Matthew, having attended the same school as the late star in Ottawa.

Justin wrote on X: “Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.”

Advertisement

Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2023

Adele also paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to pay tribute on stage to Matthew.

“He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave. I just wanna say how much I love what he did for all of us,” she said.

Adele pays tribute to Matthew Perry at her show in Vegas:



“He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave. I just wanna say how much I love what he did for all of us” pic.twitter.com/mOYZGwsraV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 29, 2023

Other tributes from famous names were also paid on social media:

Advertisement

Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!! 💔 💔 💔 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) October 29, 2023

I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though.. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there. — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) October 29, 2023

What a tragic piece of news to read. My heart goes out to his loved ones and long time cast mates. https://t.co/86iruEP5G0 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 29, 2023

Happy trails to you, Matt. Thanks for being you. Wishing you a peaceful journey home through the stars.



If you loved Matthew Perry as I did read his book. You will learn a lot about him. pic.twitter.com/CUHzTCQXBR — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) October 29, 2023

Advertisement

"He will still continue to make people laugh and that's a lovely thing" 💔



Graham Norton pays tribute to Friends star Matthew Perry 😞 #RIPMatthewPerry #GrahamNortonRadioShow #VirginRadioUK pic.twitter.com/s5x5DKThgn — Virgin Radio UK (@VirginRadioUK) October 29, 2023

As Chandler and Monica are pronounced husband and wife in FRIENDS, the song being played by the string quartet is ‘Everlong’ by Foo Fighters.



Rest in Peace Matthew Perry pic.twitter.com/4WibFcnUfP — Foo Fighters UK (@FooFightersUK) October 29, 2023

RIP Matthew Perry, 54.

The Friends star was a great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy. His recent autobiography about his addiction-ravaged life was one of the most powerful, honest and revealing I’ve ever read. Such sad news. pic.twitter.com/RxAA1V1fr6 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 29, 2023

How incredibly sad to hear about the death of Matthew Perry.



Heartbreaking to think that someone who made so many laugh in ‘Friends’, passed away on his own.



Fame can be a cruel beast. pic.twitter.com/d8qjmkGhnt — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) October 29, 2023

Advertisement

Warner Bros., the production company behind Friends also released a statement on Matthew’s death

They said: “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family.

“The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

NBC Entertainment, the network that aired all 10 seasons of Friends in the US, also said: “He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations.”

Advertisement