Friends star Maggie Wheeler has admitted she found Matthew Perry’s memoir to be a “difficult” read.

The two actors shared the screen in all 10 seasons of the Emmy-winning sitcom as one-time couple Janice and Chandler, who continued to cross paths long after their break-up.

Last year, Matthew published his deeply personal and revelatory memoir Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing, in which he wrote candidly about his past struggles with substance abuse and his mental health.

Speaking to Page Six about the book, Maggie said she’d found reading her former co-stars “startling revelations” both “sad” and “difficult” at times.

“I think he’s done a tremendous job and he’s really survived the unthinkable,” she told the outlet.

“And I’m so proud of him and I’m so happy he’s here and I think it’s very brave that he’s written a book and he’s out talking about it, he’s really helping a lot of people.”

Maggie added: “He showed up for work even when he was in his darkest place, he showed up for work with all his humor and brilliance and talent.

“There was never a day working on set with him where I felt insecure about how he was going to participate in the process, he was 100 percent, even when he was struggling.”

In a recent interview to promote his book, Matthew admitted he finds himself unable to watch Friends nowadays, as it reminds him too much of his past issues.

He shared: “I was taking 55 Vicodin a day, I weighed 128 lbs, I was on Friends getting watched by 30 million people – and that’s why I can’t watch the show, because I was brutally thin.

“I didn’t watch the show, and haven’t watched the show, because I could go, ‘Drinking, opiates, drinking, cocaine’. I could tell season by season by how I looked.

“That’s why I don’t wanna watch it, because that’s what I see.”