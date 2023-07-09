Best of Friends: Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller NBC via Getty Images

It’s been almost 20 years since since Friends aired its fina episode, which saw longtime fans saying goodbye to Joey, Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Phoebe, and Monica once and for all.

Advertisement

Since Friends ended in 2004, some of the stars have reunited on-screen for a variety of shows, from Episodes, to Cougar Town.

Here’s a look back at all the times the Friends cast have appeared on screen together since Friends came to an end...

Dirt

In 2007, Courteney took the lead in Dirt, a drama about a high-end tabloid, in which she played editor Lucy Spiller.

Advertisement

Jennifer popped up in the season one finale as the editor of a rival publication called Tina Harold, who ending up sharing a kiss with Lucy.

The guest role also marked Jen’s first appearance in a TV show since Friends came to an end three years prior.

Web Therapy

Lisa’s improvised series Web Therapy, which aired for four seasons between 2011 and 2015, saw the actor transform into online therapist Fiona Wallace.

During its run, she was joined by all of her former Friends co-stars in various guest roles, except for Jennifer, who was approached about an appearance shortly before the series was cancelled.

Advertisement

Cougar Town

Courteney played the lead role, Jules, in the sitcom Cougar Town, which aired from 2009 to 2059.

Guest stars on the show included three former Friends cast members, including Lisa, who played a mean dermatologist in the show’s first series.

Jennifer also made an appearance and played Jules’ therapist Glenn in season two, while Matthew popped up in season five as a millionaire, who proposed marriage to Courteney’s character.

Go On

Matthew helmed the NBC show Go One, which only aired one season in 2012. The sitcom followed his character Ryan, a sports radio host trying to move on following the death of his wife.

Advertisement

In episode 20, Courteney appeared as a guest star, portraying a widow named Talia, whose attention Ryan vies for.

Episodes

Matt took centre stage in the sitcom Episodes, from Friends co-creator David Crane.

While there were many guest stars over the years, an extra special moment was when Matt bumped into his former co-star David at a party in the fourth series in 2015.

30 Rock

While they didn’t appear in the same episode, both David and Jennifer appeared in the Tina Fey sitcom 30 Rock.

Advertisement

David was the first Friends cast member to crop up in the US comedy, starred as superhero Greenzo, who becomes drunk with power while promoting environmental consciousness products, in 2007.

Jennifer arrived a year later, portraying Claire, a friend of Tina’s character Liz, who quickly captures the attention of Alec Baldwin’s Jack.

Talk show reunions

When Jennifer made an appearance on her pal Jimmy Kimmel’s late night US talkshow in 2015, she was surprised with a script and a replica set of Monica’s apartment, as she was roped into a Friends sketch – only to be joined by Lisa and Courteney.

But that was not the first time Jen has reunited with some of her former co-stars on a chat show, as two years prior, she filmed a skit with Matthew and Courteney for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, ahead of a guest-hosting appearance on the series.

Advertisement

Must See TV: A Tribute to James Burrows

Back in 2016, much was made of whether all six members of the Friends cast would be able to come together for a special TV tribute to celebrate the work of one of the show’s directors James Burrows.

Ultimately, it wasn’t to be, as Matthew Perry was unable to make it as he was in rehearsals for a play in London’s West End at the time of filming, although his other castmates all appeared.

The Friends Reunion

Of course, who could forget the moment the whole cast did eventually come together on screen for the first time since Friends’ end for the 2021 reunion?

Advertisement

The show had been announced in early 2020, but faced various Covid-related delays.