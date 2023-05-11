Courteney Cox Revives One Of Monica's Most Iconic Friends Moments In Hilarious TikTok Skit

Courteney Cox Dominik Bindl via Getty Images

Courteney Cox has recreated one of her most iconic Friends moments for a comedy skit posted on her TikTok page.

The Scream star played Monica Geller in all 10 seasons of the hit sitcom, and teamed up with TikTok star Kelli Erdmann for a sketch that was shared earlier this week.

In the clip, Kelli walks in on Courteney polishing up her cleaning products (another nice Friends nod), with the Emmy nominee declaring: “I knew you’d show up.”

“It wasn’t easy tracking you down, Cox,” Kelli says, to which Courteney responds: “It wasn’t supposed to be. Those days are over. I’ve moved on. I left that life behind, and made a vow never to return.”

“We need you,” Kelli then insists. “The whole world needs you.”

At that moment, the pair then break into Monica and Ross’ iconic “Routine” from the sixth season of Friends, complete with the same song.

This isn’t the first time in recent memory that Courteney has dusted off her character’s old choreo, previously busting out her best moves with the help of a seriously A-list pal.

Just for old times’ sake... who fancies revisting the original?

A classic.

Earlier this year, Courteney was bestowed her own star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, with former co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow delivering an emotional speech at the unveiling.

After the ceremony, Courteney was seen having a real Monica moment as she tried her best efforts to keep her star clean, in another hilarious social media video.

“Someone’s gotta do it,” she joked, with the clip also showing her polishing the stars of her pals Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon and, of course, Jennifer Aniston.