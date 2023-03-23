Courteney Cox channelling Monica Geller in 1994 and 2023, respectively NBC/Getty

Courteney Cox channelled her iconic Friends character when she paid a visit to her star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Last month, the Monica Geller actor was honoured with her own star on Hollywood Boulevard, with co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow joining her for the unveiling.

Earlier this week, Courteney revealed she’d recently stopped by to see her star, with a hilarious clip showing people wiping their feet on it as they walked past.

Having a real Monica moment, she was then seen creeping out with polish to clean the star, urging passers-by to “go around” in future.

“Someone’s gotta do it,” she joked in the caption, with the clip also showing her polishing the stars of her pals Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon and, of course, Jennifer Aniston.

“Thanks for keeping us clean, Court!!” Reese wrote in the comments, with Lisa Kudrow hailing the clip as “only the best thing ever”.

The stars of Friends at Courteney's star unveiling last month Leon Bennett via Getty Images

At the unveiling of her Walk Of Fame star, Courteney told those in attendance: “Friends taught me the importance of camaraderie and really sticking together.

“These friendships were at the most important time in my life, and we went through so many things together. And it just taught me about being there for each other. I know, that’s the song, I’ll Be There For You. But it’s true.”

She continued: “It was so nice to work with people that could bounce ideas off each other. Everybody wanted the best for everybody.

