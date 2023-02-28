Jennifer Aniston Names Her One Favourite Memory Of Working With Courteney Cox On Friends

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston pictured in 2018 Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston has shared her favourite memory of her decade working with Courteney Cox on Friends.

The Emmy-winning star joined former co-star Lisa Kudrow at the unveiling of Courteney’s star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Monday.

As well as giving a speech during the ceremony, the event gave Jen the opportunity to get a little nostalgic, with Variety asking her for one highlight of working with her pal over the years.

While the Morning Show actor admitted it was no easy task to narrow it down to just one, she told the US outlet: “There’s almost too many to choose just one, but when we did the flashback episodes as young pre-nose-job-Rachel and Monica in high school in the ’80s holds fond memories.”

Jennifer donned a fake nose for her portrayal of Rachel in high school, while Courteney sported prosthetics and a “fat suit” to play young Monica, which is one aspect of the show that has come under fire from latter-day critics.

The use of “fat suits” has become a controversial subject in Hollywood in recent years, with actors like Sarah Paulson, Renée Zellweger and Brendan Fraser being met with criticism for wearing them to portray characters bigger than themselves.

Friends originally aired between 1994 and 2004, with Jennifer and Courteney remaining close friends in the decades since the show ended.

“We just have fun when we’re working together,” Jen told Variety of her friend and former co-star, adding: “It also helped that we were on one of the funniest-written shows at the time.”

Friends' female leads pictured in the early years of the show's success NBC via Getty Images

The Friends cast previously came together for a one-off reunion special in 2021, filming on which was postponed multiple times due to the Covid pandemic.

