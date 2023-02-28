Courteney Cox Speaks Out Over Prince Harry's Claims In His Book About Partying At Her House

Courteney Cox Michael Kovac via Getty Images

Courteney Cox has addressed claims made by Prince Harry in his recent memoir about partying at her home.

The Friends actor was one of the more surprising public figures to get a name-check in the Duke of Sussex’s autobiography, Spare, which sparked a media frenzy when it was released last month.

In one passage, Harry wrote that he attended a party at Courteney’s house, where he took magic mushrooms and hallucinated – among other things – that a toilet he had just urinated in was talking to him.

He also spoke of being a Friends “fanatic”, and admitted to having a small crush on Courteney’s character when watching the show.

During a new interview with Variety, Courteney was asked about what Harry wrote, confirming he stayed at her California home “for a couple of days – probably two or three” back in 2016.

Prince Harry Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

“He’s a really nice person,” she apparently told the US outlet “with a laugh”, before revealing she has not yet read Spare herself.

“I do want to hear it, because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining,” Courteney said. “But yes, it’s gotten back to me about [what he wrote]. I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out.”

While partying at Courteney’s home seven years ago, Harry recalled in his book that he spotted “a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates” in the fridge, which were apparently “for everybody” there.

“My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila,” he wrote.

During his trip, Harry remembered thinking a bathroom bin was someone’s head, revealing: “I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth. A huge open grin.”

Prince Harry wrote about Courteney in his book Spare KHALED DESOUKI via Getty Images

“I laughed, turned away, took a piss,” Harry added. “Now the loo became a head too. The bowl was its gaping maw, the hinges of the seat were its piercing silver eyes. It said, ‘Aaah’.”

Magic mushrooms have been illegal in the UK since 2005 and are categorised as a Class A drug. They are also illegal in most states in the US.

This isn’t the only disclosure about drug use in Spare, though, with Harry apparently also candidly writing about having taken cocaine during a shooting weekend when he was 17.

It seems this was a less enjoyable experience for him, though.

Harry wrote that this was not “fun and it did not make me feel as happy as it seemed to make others but it did make me feel different and that was my main goal. To feel. To be different”.