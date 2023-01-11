Prince Harry at an Invictus Games event last year Mathis Wienand via Getty Images

It turns out there’s even more to the story of Prince Harry’s mushroom trip at Courteney Cox’s house than any of us first realised.

Earlier this week, extracts from the Duke Of Sussex’s book Spare were leaked prematurely in the media, including a passage about when he took hallucinogens at a party at the Friends star’s house back in 2016.

Harry recalled spying “a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates” in the fridge during the party, which were apparently “for everybody” there.

“My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila,” he wrote.

Courteney Cox Amy Sussman via Getty Images

During his trip, Harry remembered thinking a bathroom bin was someone’s head, revealing: “I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth. A huge open grin.”

With the book having now been officially published, even more details from the night have now been revealed – including one detail about a talking toilet.

“I laughed, turned away, took a piss,” Harry says in the newly-released passage. “Now the loo became a head too. The bowl was its gaping maw, the hinges of the seat were its piercing silver eyes.

“It said, ‘Aaah’.”

However, it seems the prince’s pal was less enamoured with the experience.

“My delightful trip had been his hell,” Harry concluded. “How unfortunate. How interesting.”

Magic mushrooms have been illegal in the UK since 2005 and are categorised as a Class A drug. They are also illegal in most states in the US.

This isn’t the only disclosure about drug use in Spare, though, with Harry apparently also candidly writing about having taken cocaine during a shooting weekend when he was 17.

It seems this was a less pleasant experience, though.

Harry wrote that this was not “fun and it did not make me feel as happy as it seemed to make others but it did make me feel different and that was my main goal. To feel. To be different”.