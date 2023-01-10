Prince Harry Sets The Record Straight On Supposed Flirtation With Cameron Diaz

Prince Harry Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

Prince Harry has clarified reports of a supposed flirtation he once shared with Cameron Diaz.

In his new memoir Spare – which was officially released on Tuesday – the Duke of Sussex recalls a period in his late 20s, when he claimed the media was fixated on the fact that he was not yet married.

“They dredged up every relationship I’d ever had, every girl I’d ever been seen with, put it all into a blender, hired ‘experts’, a.k.a quacks, to try to make sense of it,” he wrote.

“Books about me dived into my love life, homed in on each romantic failure and near miss.”

Harry went on to address specific reports that he and the Gangs Of New York had met on several occasions at a gym in London.

Cameron Diaz Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

“I seem to recall one detailing my flirtation with Cameron Diaz,” he said. “‘Harry just couldn’t see himself with her’, the author reported.

“Indeed I couldn’t, since we’d never met. I was never within 50 metres of Ms Diaz, further proof that if you like reading pure bollocks then royal biographies are just your thing.”

Harry previously dated business owner Chelsy Davy, model Cressida Bonas and TV personality Caroline Flack, before tying the knot with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now share two children, three-year-old son Archie and daughter Lillibet, who will celebrate her second birthday in June.