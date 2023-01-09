Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley and the Duke of Sussex in Harry: The Interview BBC/ITV/Shutterstock

Prince Harry’s sit-down interview with ITV was beaten in the overnight ratings by the latest instalment of Happy Valley, it’s been reported.

On Sunday night, the Duke of Sussex’s interview with ITV News reporter Tom Bradbury aired in the same time slot as the latest episode of Happy Valley, which returned for its long-awaited third series after a six-year break last week.

Advertisement

The morning after, a tweet from the BBC’s entertainment correspondent Lizo Mzimba claimed that over a million more people watched episode two of the Sarah Lancashire police drama on BBC One than Harry: The Interview on ITV1.

Citing figures from the Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board (BARB), he stated that 4.1 million people watched Prince Harry’s interview live, while 5.25 million tuned in for Happy Valley.

Prince Harry's interview with Tom Bradby on ITV1 last night was beaten in the TV ratings by BBC One's Happy Valley, according to BARB overnight figures



Prince Harry (2100 - 2235) was watched by 4.10m TV viewers. Happy Valley (21.00 - 22.00) by 5.25m



Call The Midwife was 5.61m pic.twitter.com/YH2ed3iRIZ — lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) January 9, 2023

The BARB TV ratings are out for 9pm on Sunday.



Average audience…



Happy Valley - 5.25m

Harry: The Interview - 4.09m pic.twitter.com/MjFbC2BLCt — Richard Frediani (@BBCFrediani) January 9, 2023

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that these numbers do not include those watching the interview on ITV1+1 or the catch-up service ITVX, where both Harry: The Interview and the Duke of Sussex’s special interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes are both available to watch now.