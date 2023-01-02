Prince Harry Confirmed For 'Revealing' US Television Interview To Discuss New Memoir

Prince Harry pictured last year during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee celebrations Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Prince Harry recently sat down for a “revealing” US television interview to discuss his upcoming memoir.

In the early hours of Monday morning, it was announced that the Duke of Sussex had spoken to the Peabody Award-winning broadcaster Anderson Cooper for an interview that will air on 60 Minutes on Sunday night.

A 20-second clip shared alongside the announcement teased: “Prince Harry has an explosive new memoir coming out. What’s inside? His revealing interview with Anderson Cooper.”

Anderson Cooper will interview Prince Harry on 60 Minutes next Sunday, January 8, on CBS. It will be Prince Harry’s first U.S. television interview to discuss his upcoming memoir “Spare.” https://t.co/fF1Sppo62X pic.twitter.com/ylwzxJ6NzV — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023

It was previously reported in the UK media that Harry has also already recorded a TV interview about his biography with ITV News at Ten’s Tom Bradby.

Harry’s book Spare was first announced last year, with an official synopsis for the “raw” and “unflinching” memoir reading: “It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror.

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on.

“For Harry, this is that story at last.

“With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently appeared in the six-part Netflix docuseries Harry & Megan, in which they spoke about their relationship, their life as members of the Royal Family and their decision to step away from their senior roles.

Over the course of the series, it was claimed that Prince Harry was “blocked” from seeing his grandmother, the Queen, and that Prince William “screamed and shouted” at his brother after he announced his intention to move abroad with his wife.

