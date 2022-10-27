This Is When Prince Harry's Memoir Is Due Out (And What To Expect)

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

Prince Harry’s long-anticipated memoir has been given an expected publication date – but sadly, you won’t be able to add it to your Christmas list.

The memoir – which was originally pencilled in for autumn 2022 – was delayed following the death of the Queen in September. It is now due for publication on January 10, 2023, industry executives told the New York Times.

Advertisement

There’s been wild speculation about what the book will include, with a recent article from the Daily Mail predicting it will voice “bombshell after bombshell”. Here’s what we know so far.

What can we expect from the book?

The memoir was first announced by publisher Penguin Random House last summer, who described it as “an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time”.

“Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him,” they said in a press release.

“Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”

Advertisement

At the time, Harry said he was writing the book “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become”.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he added.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

It’s been widely speculated that the publication of the memoir was delayed due to the death of the Queen on September 8. It’s thought the memoir will now include extra writing where Harry reflects more specifically on the life and legacy of his grandmother.

Readers can also expect him to discuss how his wife, Meghan Markle, has been treated by the media – a subject he has not shied away from in previous interviews.