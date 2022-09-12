People Are Sharing Viral Clip Of Prince Harry Condemning Media's Treatment Of Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan arrive at Windsor Castle on Saturday. Chris Jackson via Getty Images

A viral clip of Prince Harry condemning the media’s treatment of Meghan Markle has resurfaced as the couple faced a fresh round of criticism from commentators.

The video, from last year’s documentary series The Me You Can’t See, warns that some “won’t stop” until Meghan dies, as the couple faced renewed scrutiny in the aftermath of the Queen’s death.

The clip was being widely shared two days after the couple joined Prince William and Kate – the new Prince and Princess of Wales – at Windsor Castle to greet mourners.

Earlier on Monday, Harry – the Duke of Sussex – paid an emotional tribute to his late grandmother as he thanked her for her “sound advice” and “infectious smile”.

The return of the US-dwelling Sussexes to the public eye in Britain has prompted commentators to air their views on Meghan again.

Piers Morgan once again hit out at the “selfish, whiny” and “money-grabbing” couple as royal biographer Angela Levin, a long-standing critic, told TalkTV that Meghan was “not fit” to be a member of the Royal family.

The viral video puts across their side, and has been shared more than over two-and-half million times on Twitter since it was posted on Sunday.

I’ve never seen this before and it makes the hounding of them by the British tabloids even more grotesque pic.twitter.com/zthh9Uqlgh — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) September 12, 2022

In the seven-minute video clip, part of one-on-one sit-down discussion with Oprah Winfrey in the 2021 series, Harry discusses the racism that Meghan faced on both social media and in traditional media.

One headline released after the royal relationship was made public read “Harry’s girl is (almost) straight outta Compton”. Rachel Johnson, the journalist and sister of former prime minister Boris, called Markle’s DNA “exotic”.

Harry also reveals his fear that Meghan would be “chased to her death” as he drew comparisons to how his mother, Princess Diana, died.

Harry says in the video: “My biggest regret is not making more of a stance earlier on in the relationship with my wife in calling out the racism when I did.

“History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn’t white and now look what’s happened.

“You want to talk about history repeating itself? They’re not going to stop until (Meghan) dies.”

Harry also essays how Meghan told him she considered taking her own life in 2019 amid the intense media scrutiny.

The complications of marrying black when in the Royal Family, how the British press haunted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.



He speaks about how he was let down by his own family, something he was not allowed to say too.



Press thugs like @piersmorgan continue to insult them. pic.twitter.com/Ng33Ct9FJe — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) September 11, 2022

Fresh interest in the video comes as the hastag #MeghanGoHome was trending on Twitter.

Underlining how Meghan continues to face hostility from the media, the latest Morgan column ran under the headline: “Harry, if you really want to honor your dad, nix your salacious tell-all and rein in your royals-trashing wife.”

Omg shut up shut up shut up shut up shut up shut up shut up shut up shut up pic.twitter.com/qYbb5OFGF9 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 12, 2022

Meanwhile, TalkTV asked whether Meghan “belongs” in the Royal family.

Levin told presenter Vanessa Feltz: “She’s not fit because she doesn’t behave as if she’s wife of someone sixth in line to the throne. She likes to lead. She likes it to be all about her. She wants to be out there in front.”

Does Meghan Markle ‘belong’ in the Royal family? Royal biographer Angela Levin clashes with Vanessa and commentator Emily Andrews.#VanessaFeltz | @angelalevin1 | @byEmilyAndrews pic.twitter.com/xVjhXZ0ArC — TalkTV (@TalkTV) September 12, 2022

When asked by presenter Vanessa Feltz whether she was fuelling an “anti-Meghan faction”, Levin replied that “talking to Oprah Winfrey was a disgrace ... there were at least 17 lies there”. “She’s changed Harry to be a walking victim,” she claimed.

When challenged that Harry’s military service is unlikely to make him a push over, she replied: “I don’t have to justify myself to you. I’m not in court.”

She added Harry had become “tense and resentful”.

But there was much more sympathy for the couple elsewhere on Twitter.

So I’m seeing this make the rounds again, but this clip came out in a documentary last year (that’s on Apple TV) after the Oprah interview. Given everything that they’ve said even since then, I don’t doubt Harry thought leaving would save Meghan’s life pic.twitter.com/weJN5Pl1Ri — Atima Omara (@atima_omara) September 12, 2022

When it was first announced that Duchess Meghan was dating Prince Harry, a British paper ran a headline calling her “almost straight out of Compton.” So, don’t tell me the vitriol she deals with isn’t based on racism. — Kali Hecate™ (@KaliHecate) September 11, 2022

Let's take a quick moment and reflect on how Piers Morgan and the UK media treat Meghan Markle vs. Kate. Prince Harry wanting to GTFO makes more sense every day. pic.twitter.com/HX5XY0ycPI — Lindsey Graham's Fainting Couch (@veggieto) September 11, 2022

I legitimately do not care about any of the royals but the vitriol and sheer obsession of the royalists with Meghan & Harry is the most ludicrous, embarrassing, and cringeworthy behaviour ever. Like...your Queen is dead, you should be mourning instead you're obsessing w/ Meghan. — Arnesa Buljušmić-Kustura (@Rrrrnessa) September 11, 2022

There seems to be a lot of people who have never met the Royal family but believe everything they read about Harry and Meghan. These people are apparently fans of the Queen yet think it’s ok to publicly spew bile at her grandson and his wife at a time like this. Shame on you. — Lucy Horobin (@LucyHorobin) September 12, 2022