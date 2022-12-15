Prince Harry Says He Sees 'A Lot Of His Mum' In Daughter Lilibet

MISAN HARRIMAN / PA WIRE Lilibet (left) and Diana, Princess of Wales (right)

Prince Harry has opened up about who his children look like, saying: “I think at the moment I see a lot of my wife in Archie and I see a lot of my mum in Lili.”

The pair have offered a candid glimpse into their lives as parents in the next drop of episodes in their six-part Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.

In the final episode, the couple share footage of Archie – including Harry and Archie sliding down a ‘slip n slide’ together, Archie playing with his grandma Doria, and the family playing football together.

We also get to see more of Lilibet, with Harry describing her as “very Spencer-like” – referring to his mother, Diana Spencer (the Princess of Wales).

“She’s got the same blue eyes, sort of like a golden reddish hair,” he said.

In the new instalment of episodes, Meghan also discusses her own childhood and how it shaped her desire to be part of a larger family.

“When I look back at my own childhood, it was great, but I just remember feeling alone a lot,” she said.

“I just wanted all of these cousins, and these people, I just wanted all of that – and I didn’t have that big family.

“So when I was pregnant with Archie, I was just so excited that we were going to be able to create for him that thing that I had always wanted.”

The pair were described by Lorren Khumalo, Archie’s former nanny, as being “really hands on parents”. Meghan said of Khumalo: “She didn’t just take care of Archie she took care of us, she definitely took care of me.”

One of the episodes features adorable clips of Archie in a snowsuit, and laughing when Harry squeezes a rubber duck and water squirts out and blows out a candle.

In what will come as no surprise to any parent, we learn that Archie is also a fan of The Gruffalo – and we witness Meghan reading the popular children’s story to her son.

There’s also home footage of Meghan creating a balloon arch for Archie’s first birthday – and holding up a handful of balloons which need to be blown up. We then see Harry out of breath as he tries to help.

Later, a heavily pregnant Meghan is filmed setting up an Easter egg hunt in the garden with help from Harry and Doria.

Misan Harriman, a photographer and friend of Harry and Meghan, told of how he “freaked out” when he discovered the couple were pregnant with Lilibet.

“I just freak out. I freak out, because I know what they’ve been through to get to that place. And they’re like: ‘It’s got to be you helping us tell the world that we have new life in our lives’,” he said.

“It felt that at least I could do something to use my imagery to almost protect them if I could.”

Harry said once they announced the pregnancy, two people sent him a newspaper front page from Valentine’s Day 1984 which featured his mum announcing she was pregnant with Harry.

Harry and Meghan’s announcement was made on the same date in 2021. “I was shocked,” he said. “We had no idea. It was just a coincidence, or maybe not a coincidence.”

Three-quarters of the way through episode six we see gorgeous footage of newborn Lilibet Diana, who was born 4 June 2021, as well as shots of her crawling in their garden.