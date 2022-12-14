The trailer for the second volume of Netflix’s docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle features more bombshell allegations from the couple and those familiar with them.

In a new clip released on Wednesday, a day before the final three episodes are set to drop, a lawyer for the Duchess of Sussex talks about a “war against Meghan” involving the palace and the press.

“There was a real, kind of war against Meghan, and I’ve certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people’s agendas,” attorney Jenny Afia, who has represented Meghan, claims at the beginning of the trailer.

“Meg became this scapegoat for the palace,” adds the duchess’s friend Lucy Fraser. “And so they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid other, less favourable stories being printed.”

“You would just see it play out,” Meghan herself explains. “A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they’d go, ‘We gotta make that go away.’”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pictured in the early years of their relationship Joe Giddens via PA Wire/PA Images

“But there’s real estate on a website homepage,” the duchess adds. “There is real estate there on a newspaper front cover. And something has to be filled in there about something royal.”

Prince Harry was not featured in the newest trailer, but he spoke of similar mistreatment in a Netflix clip released on Monday.

“They were happy to lie to protect my brother,” the prince says. “They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

HuffPost did not immediately reach Kensington Palace for comment.

Netflix said that the first three episodes of the series were viewed by 28 million households. The Liz Garbus-directed docuseries was the streaming giant’s biggest documentary debut ever, with 81.55 million hours viewed, the company said on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement last week that they “are grateful to have the ability to share our love story through such an esteemed creative team and with the global reach of Netflix”.

