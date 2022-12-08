Harry And Meghan’s Docuseries Divides Viewers As Netflix ‘Crashes’ Due To Huge Demand

Netflix viewers around the world have been sharing their thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries after it made its global debut on Thursday.
Billed as a “global event” by the streaming giant, #HarryandMeghanNetflix was the top trend on Twitter in the UK and the US on Thursday morning, and the fourth highest worldwide.
However, such was the huge demand to watch the first three episodes which dropped at 8am, that many viewers complained they couldn’t access the series, encountered long loading times or claimed that Netflix had “crashed”.
The initial reception - on Twitter at least - appeared to be mixed, with some pleased to have been offered an insight into the couple’s relationship...
While others took issue, labelling the docuseries an “all-out attack” on the Monarchy and Great Britain, amongst other things...
The couple address a number of topics in the documentary, with Meghan detailing her first meeting with Prince William and Kate and Harry opening up about how he has “blocked out” early memories of his late mother Princess Diana.
The director of the docuseries has said she hopes viewers will be “open” to the couple’s story no matter their prior preconceptions.
Liz Garbus, who is known for her critically acclaimed exposes and documenting the stories of “survivors”, described it as a “privilege” to work with the couple who she feels “bravely allowed themselves to be vulnerable”.
The Oscar-nominated filmmaker said: “It has been a privilege to be able to work with Harry and Meghan, who bravely allowed themselves to be vulnerable by sharing their personal stories and archive.
“I hope that when Netflix viewers press play, whatever preconceptions people have, they will be open to the discovery of what we’ve shared in this documentary series.
“It’s an incredible love story set against the context of huge stakes and their journey is a historical event that will be examined for a long time to come.”
The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan are streaming on Netflix now.