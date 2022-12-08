Harry And Meghan’s Docuseries Divides Viewers As Netflix ‘Crashes’ Due To Huge Demand

Netflix viewers around the world have been sharing their thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries after it made its global debut on Thursday.

Billed as a “global event” by the streaming giant, #HarryandMeghanNetflix was the top trend on Twitter in the UK and the US on Thursday morning, and the fourth highest worldwide.

However, such was the huge demand to watch the first three episodes which dropped at 8am, that many viewers complained they couldn’t access the series, encountered long loading times or claimed that Netflix had “crashed”.

It took me 20 mins for the #HarryandMeghanonNetflix documentary to load , looks like Netflix is crashing due to many viewers 😴 — BeingHuman (@Diversity4me) December 8, 2022

Guys literally it's been loading for like three minutes now PLS LET ME IN @netflix 😭 #HarryandMeghanNetflix 🤍 #HarryandMeghan — Min 🤍 Harry and Meghan on Netflix (@yoon_strawberry) December 8, 2022

And now my screen is on 99% loading. Safe to say the crash has begun! #HarryandMeghanNetflix pic.twitter.com/PQ4mwjSXKZ — Samantha💜👩🏾💻👑 (@Erulastiel14) December 8, 2022

Did Harry and Meghan just crash netflix??? — meghan markles pr agent (@meghansharry) December 8, 2022

The initial reception - on Twitter at least - appeared to be mixed, with some pleased to have been offered an insight into the couple’s relationship...

This is a very sweet and thoughtful documentary. They both are very happy they found each other. I see a lot of Princess Diana in him. #HarryandMeghanNetflix — Mimsy🏴☠️ (@MimsyYamaguchi) December 8, 2022

It’s the British media spending every second saying the #HarryandMeghanNetflix documentary is about attacking the royal family only for Harry&Meghan to talk about their beautiful love story&how toxic uk media is.They are talking about you the media. Anyway What a lovely family🥰 pic.twitter.com/RCvVzt0hGO — claire (@claireXanda) December 8, 2022

Prince Harry is literally doing for Meghan what Charles DIDN'T do for Princess Diana, all of which ultimately led to her early death. Personally, I think Diana's cheering H and M all the way. As she should. Your revisionism is wild. https://t.co/Qn0wksIHho — Independent Thinker (@ThinkIndep) December 3, 2022

If you watch the first episode of #HarryandMeghanNetflix and feel nothing for Harry and his situation, then you have a heart of stone. He lost his mother at the age of 12, no wonder he is so protective of Meghan and his kids. Just heartbreaking 💔 — Kirsty McCormack (@kirstymccormack) December 8, 2022

Instead of throwing abuse at Harry and Meghan for having the audacity to their side of the story, maybe find a mirror, admit to yourself that you’re just another hateful troll on the internet who doesn’t want to hear the truth, and get on with your day.#HarryandMeghanNetflix — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) December 8, 2022

I'm so proud to see them tell their own story. To see them tell how they felt all these years. My respect for these two grows every day. The first three episodes of “Harry & Meghan” are available on Netflix! ❤️ #HarryandMeghanNetflix pic.twitter.com/m7GCY5njCG — ray 🇧🇷 (@zaracwo) December 8, 2022

Been watching #HarryandMeghanNetflix and I think they’re both great humans. Harry has protected his wife & family and Meghan, despite how the royal family & British public and press have treated her is such an inspiring women. — Natalie (@YorkshireMamma) December 8, 2022

I don't get everyone problem with this harry and Meghan Netflix special, they're just trying to tell their side of the story. — utdwrld🔰 (@daisyswrld999) December 8, 2022

While others took issue, labelling the docuseries an “all-out attack” on the Monarchy and Great Britain, amongst other things...

Watching the Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix and what I see is an all out attack on the Monarchy & Great Britain and its people as a whole. Time to relinquish their titles !!#HarryandMeghanNetflix — Kim Marie Lennon (@Kimarielennon) December 8, 2022

The only mercy in the late Queen's death is she didn't have to watch Harry and Meghan using Netflix to trash her beloved Commonwealth to millions around the world as the Empire 2.0.

Disgraceful.#HarryandMeghanNetflix — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) December 8, 2022

Anyone finding it really uncomfortable how Harry and Meghan are just talking about William and Kate’s lives without their permission at all?



It’s privacy when it suits them, not others. #HarryandMeghanNetflix — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) December 8, 2022

‘It’s amazing what people will do when they’re offered a huge amount of money - hand over photographs to create a story’ - Prince Harry, who was paid £90 million by Netflix to hand over photos & create a story. This is so funny. #HarryandMeghanNetflix — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 8, 2022

These two make the Kardashians look like good actors! So staged it’s unreal! #HarryandMeghanNetflix — lisa kemp (@lisakemp48) December 8, 2022

The director of the docuseries has said she hopes viewers will be “open” to the couple’s story no matter their prior preconceptions.

Liz Garbus, who is known for her critically acclaimed exposes and documenting the stories of “survivors”, described it as a “privilege” to work with the couple who she feels “bravely allowed themselves to be vulnerable”.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker said: “It has been a privilege to be able to work with Harry and Meghan, who bravely allowed themselves to be vulnerable by sharing their personal stories and archive.

“I hope that when Netflix viewers press play, whatever preconceptions people have, they will be open to the discovery of what we’ve shared in this documentary series.

“It’s an incredible love story set against the context of huge stakes and their journey is a historical event that will be examined for a long time to come.”