8 Things We Learnt About Harry And Meghan In Their Netflix Documentary

Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries is here – and they share some intimate moments about their lives.

In the first three episodes, which launched on Thursday, they talk about everything from their childhoods to their first date. The final three episodes will be released next week.

Whether you’re a fan of the couple or not, you will know that they have had their fair share of critique from the media. The series is said to be a way for the pair to share their story from their point of view.

So far, there haven’t been that many bombshells like in that Oprah interview, but we see more of a softer side to the couple. We follow them on their journey from courtship to marriage while they have to deal with difficult family members, racism and trouble from the press.

Here are some of the new things we learned about Harry and Meghan.

Harry first saw Meghan on Instagram

It seems like everyone uses social media to shoot their shot, even Prince Harry! Harry recalls the first moment he saw Meghan, which was on Instagram. When he saw a video of her with a mutual friend, he said “Who is that?!” He then messaged the friend, so they can be formally introduced. It was love at first like.

Meghan was having a hot girl summer before she met Harry

Prior to meeting her now-husband, Meghan intended on having a hot single girl summer around Europe. She wasn’t looking for a husband (let alone a prince) and then came Harry. So maybe you will find the love of your life when you least expect it.

Their first date was at Soho House

Where was your first date with your partner? The park? Or maybe a nice Italian restaurant? Well, the royals had their first date at the private members club, Soho House in Dean Street. Which makes us want to ask more questions. Who had the membership, was it Meghan or Harry? Did they close off a specific part of the house to accommodate the prince? Lastly, will I be able to bag a prince if I go to Soho House? Maybe not – but it worked for Meghan.

Meghan Markle says her mum was mistaken as her nanny

We learn more about Meghan’s life in the doc including some memories she probably wishes she forgot. She reveals that her mum was mistaken as her nanny growing up.

“I just remember my mom telling me stories about taking me to the grocery store and women going ‘Whose child is that? You must be the ... ’” Meghan says, of interactions her mum, Doria Ragland, had at the time.

“She’s like, ‘It’s my child,’” but Meghan says that the women protested her claim.

“They were like ‘No ― you must be the nanny, where’s her mom?’ ’Cause I was really fair skinned and my mom, darker,” Meghan adds.

Prince Harry says he has internally ‘blocked out’ early memories of Diana

Prince Harry says he doesn’t have many early memories of his mother, Princess Diana, believing he has “blocked them out.”

“My childhood, I remember, was filled with laughter, filled with happiness and filled with adventure,” he reveals. “I don’t have many early memories of my mum. It was almost like internally I sort of blocked them out.”

“But I always remember her laugh, her cheeky laugh, her always saying to me ‘You can get in trouble – just don’t get caught’.

Their first meeting with Will and Kate was a little awkward

Meghan recalls the first time she met Prince William and Kate when the pair came over for dinner – and to her surprise to there are not huggers.

“I was a hugger, always a big hugger, and I didn’t realise that’s really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Markle shares.

“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside. That there is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and [Meghan exhales]...and say ‘Oh good, we can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides, and that was surprising to me.”

Prince Harry says the Nazi uniform was ‘one of the biggest mistakes’ of his life

Prince Harry speaks about the time he was photographed wearing a Nazi uniform as a costume to a party in January 2005, calling it “one of the biggest mistakes of my life” .

“I felt so ashamed afterwards,” Harry says. “All I wanted to do was make it right.”

The royal was 20 when he wore the uniform to a party.

“I sat down and spoke to the chief rabbi in London, which had a profound impact on me,” he says.

“I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor. I could’ve just ignored it and probably made the same mistakes over and over again in my life, but I learnt from that.”

Meghan says their engagement interview felt like ’an “orchestrated reality show”

Following the pair’s engagement in November 2017, the pair sat down with the BBC’s Mishal Husain for an in-depth chat about their romance, which was organised by Kensington Palace press office.

In it, they spoke of how the “stars were aligned” when they met, how Harry proposed during a cosy night in as he cooked a roast chicken dinner and how the now Prince William and Kate had been been “amazing” and “wonderful”.

However, in the third episode of the Netflix documentary, Meghan says the interview was “you know, rehearsed”.

