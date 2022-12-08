Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reveal They Met Because Of A Video On Instagram

A still of the couple shared in their new docuseries, "Harry & Meghan." Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially confirmed in their new Netflix series that the two met over Instagram.

In the first of the three episodes released on Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked viewers through their initial introduction, and gave more insight into the early days of their courtship.

“Meghan and I met over Instagram,” the prince said. “I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them ― it was like a Snapchat,” Harry said, as the two added that the video had a dog ear filter over it.

“That was the first thing,” Harry said, “I was like ‘Who is that?’”

“It is ridiculous!” Meghan said, laughing.

The Duke of Sussex then reached out to the friend to set up something with the Suits actor.

Netflix superimposed emails of the correspondence over footage, as Meghan explained how the next steps unfurled.

“He had a list, apparently, of what he was looking for,” Meghan said, turning to her husband. “An extensive list.”

“Let’s not go there,” he said in the interview. “Not sharing the list.”

To kick off the first episode of the series, Netflix said that the episodes are “a firsthand account of Harry & Meghan’s story told with never before seen personal archive.”

It adds that “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content in this series.”

The “unprecedented and in-depth” docuseries, directed by Oscar-nominated Liz Garbus, is billed as a Netflix global event, with Harry and Meghan sharing “the other side of their high-profile love story”.