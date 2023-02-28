Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Celebrate Courteney Cox With Beautiful Speech About Friendship

Courteney Cox with former co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

Friends’ iconic theme tune vowed “I’ll be there for you”, and Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow were true to their word when they showed up for Courteney Cox at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

During the ceremony on Monday, Jennifer and Lisa gave a speech celebrating their decades-spanning friendship with their former co-star.

“We’re very honoured to be here today to speak on your behalf, as your coworkers, friends, family, your sisters,” Jennifer began, pointing out that they’d known one another “for a very long time”.

When Lisa pointed out that “it’s been that way since we met almost 30 years ago”, Jen questioned whether that number was “a typo”.

Moving on, she continued: “To be friends with Courtney is to be family with Courtney, and she is responsible for all of that.

“From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you. And I was really nervous to meet her because I was a huge fan.”

Lisa pointed out that the Monica Geller actor was the only member of the Friends cast “who was famous” when the show began, so the rest of the group “were all taking our cues from her”.

Jennifer added: “From the beginning, she made it very clear that this was a true ensemble. She instilled into all of us to support each other and to love one another and that actors need to support and love one another.”

Following this, Courteney gave a speech of her own, in which she reflected on her decade playing Monica in the Emmy-winning sitcom.

Courteney posing with her Walk Of Fame star Leon Bennett via Getty Images

“Friends taught me the importance of camaraderie and really sticking together,” she told the audience.

“These friendships were at the most important time in my life, and we went through so many things together. And it just taught me about being there for each other.

“I know, that’s the song, I’ll Be There For You. But it’s true.”

The Friends trio posing together after the ceremony Leon Bennett via Getty Images

She continued: “It was so nice to work with people that could bounce ideas off each other. Everybody wanted the best for everybody.

“There was no jealousy, it was only, ‘Let’s make the best show we can, and let’s support each other in this’.”

Friends' female leads pictured in the early years of the show's success NBC via Getty Images

Friends originally ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004, with the cast coming together for a one-off reunion special in 2021, filming on which was postponed multiple times due to the Covid pandemic.