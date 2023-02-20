Paul Rudd Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Paul Rudd has admitted it was a “surreal” experience to play a part in the Friends finale.

The Ant-Man star joined Friends in its penultimate series as Mike Hannigan, a new love interest for Phoebe Buffay, who Lisa Kudrow’s character eventually went on to marry.

Because of his character’s connection to the core six, Paul was part of the Emmy-winning sitcom’s final episode back in 2004, which he has now admitted he had mixed feelings about.

Asked about his time on Friends during a recent interview with the Heart breakfast show, Paul said: “It was really fun, and they were great! The whole thing was a bit surreal. I must say.”

Paul Rudd and Lisa Kudrow in Friends back in 2002 NBC via Getty Images

He continued: “I never knew that I was going to be in as many [episodes] as I was. But it also felt strange.

“I mean, I was in that last episode. And I just thought, ‘I shouldn’t be here... I’m getting, like, a front row seat to things I’m not supposed to see’.”

“They were all crying,” he added. “It was all emotional. I was just like, ‘woah’.

“I mean… I felt very privileged, but I also was like, I just don’t want to sit back here and get in that way.”

Paul is currently in full promo mode for the new Marvel film Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which marks his third outing at the helm of the Ant-Man franchise.