Paul Rudd Is Charm Personified As He Teaches Radio Hosts The Art Of The Perfect Hollywood Wink

If ever you needed proof that Paul Rudd is one of the most charismatic men on the planet, look no further than this footage of him giving his ultimate guide to delivering a charming on-screen wink.
During a press interview to promote the new Ant-Man film, Paul sat down with Australian radio hosts Concetta Caristo and Bryce Mills, who heaped praise on the Marvel star’s ability to pull off the always-tricky Hollywood wink.
“We are like ‘normie’ people who can’t wink really well,” Concetta joked, before proving her point when she and Bryce tried out the move.
After asking the US actor to show off his skills for them, Paul admitted: “There are different variations.”
He then went through the various winks in his repertoire, which it’s fair to say sparked a big reaction from the presenter (don’t worry Concetta, we’re right there with you).
The cherry on the cake came at the end of the interview, when Paul gave his best exaggerated wink, scrunching up his face and asking: “Do you guys think this is too much?”
And when the clip hit social media, it’s fair to say there was a big reaction…
Earlier this week, Paul was set up by Radio 1 when he received a prank call from none other than Olivia Colman during a phone-in interview segment.
The former Friends star is currently in the UK to promote his new movie Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which is his third film at the helm of the Ant-Man franchise.
He’s also played the character in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.