Paul Rudd Is Charm Personified As He Teaches Radio Hosts The Art Of The Perfect Hollywood Wink

Paul Rudd gives a masterclass in the perfect Hollywood wink during an interview with Triple J Radio Triple J/Instagram

If ever you needed proof that Paul Rudd is one of the most charismatic men on the planet, look no further than this footage of him giving his ultimate guide to delivering a charming on-screen wink.

During a press interview to promote the new Ant-Man film, Paul sat down with Australian radio hosts Concetta Caristo and Bryce Mills, who heaped praise on the Marvel star’s ability to pull off the always-tricky Hollywood wink.

“We are like ‘normie’ people who can’t wink really well,” Concetta joked, before proving her point when she and Bryce tried out the move.

After asking the US actor to show off his skills for them, Paul admitted: “There are different variations.”

He then went through the various winks in his repertoire, which it’s fair to say sparked a big reaction from the presenter (don’t worry Concetta, we’re right there with you).

The cherry on the cake came at the end of the interview, when Paul gave his best exaggerated wink, scrunching up his face and asking: “Do you guys think this is too much?”

And when the clip hit social media, it’s fair to say there was a big reaction…

the way she SCREAMS when he winks….. me too girl pic.twitter.com/XZ4AnE4zGZ — paul rudd (@philsadelphia) February 16, 2023

usually i’d say that’s over the top but that’s the exact reaction it warranted — amanda 🐜 saw quantumania 😭 (@_antmanda) February 16, 2023

from when he leaned forward & said ‘there’s different variations…’



I knew I was bout to scream — temi wilkey (@twilkeyway) February 17, 2023

paul rudd must actually know how to navigate the quantum realm because that first wink took me to another plane of existence https://t.co/KDUzZLYEdd — Christina Floriza 🍥 (@rhymeswithibiza) February 18, 2023

His smile is so contagious, got me smiling at my phone like…😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9jxE6L9FuF — Jenn! (@Athmiss) February 17, 2023

the way i screamed along with her 😭😭😭 — myde💫 (@_summerchld) February 17, 2023

right like if i was standing up i’d have fallen over — paul rudd (@philsadelphia) February 17, 2023

THE WAY SHE SCREAMED LMAOOOO https://t.co/jRBb7u15FC — Jared. (@BxgOldNerd) February 17, 2023

It’s time for us as a society to truly ask ourselves why Paul Rudd has not been a rom com lead in more movies. Because that first wink!????? https://t.co/drSiSv5uYa — Molly J. (@molly_jasi) February 18, 2023

Paul Rudd Winking MasterClass 😉 https://t.co/k6UkI507nk — gedhead (@gedhead) February 18, 2023

I honestly love when Paul Rudd is on a press tour. No matter how random the interview questions are, he always delivers 😉 https://t.co/gmhy76cgXp — Noriko Homma 💙 (@Noriko_Homma) February 17, 2023

Not all these fake Paul Rudd fans coming out of the woodwork because of this wink interview! Get in line pal!🤧😤 — morgan barr (@mm_dot) February 17, 2023

Earlier this week, Paul was set up by Radio 1 when he received a prank call from none other than Olivia Colman during a phone-in interview segment.

The former Friends star is currently in the UK to promote his new movie Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which is his third film at the helm of the Ant-Man franchise.

