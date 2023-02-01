Paul Rudd Shares His 'Most Important' Tip For Eternal Youth – And It Costs Nothing

Paul Rudd at the Ghostbusters: Afterlife premiere in 2021 ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

For years now, Paul Rudd has been synonymous with his apparent aversion to aging, with fans revelling at the fact he never seems to get any older despite being in the entertainment industry for decades now.

In a new interview with Men’s Health magazine – aptly headlined “Paul Rudd never gets old” – the Marvel star lifted the lid on what he thinks is the secret to “eternal youth”.

And best of all, it doesn’t cost anything.

“Sleep,” he offered, when the magazine asked for his “most important tip” to “a superhero body”, “eternal youth” and “happiness”.

Paul continued: “Then diet. Then weights. Then cardio.

“People ask me, ‘Can you send me your meal plan? How many times a week do you work out? Do you drink? Do you eat carbs? Do you have a cheat day?’. The most important part of training is sleep.

“People will set their alarm and then sleep for four hours and they’ll get up so that they can train. They’re doing themselves a disservice. If you can somehow get eight hours of sleep . . .”

Paul in character as Ant-Man Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock

On his own morning routine, the Ant-Man star said: “I get up and I have a cup of coffee, and then I do cardio before I eat anything. I never would’ve done that before [Ant-Man].

“I lift weights, hopefully at least three times a week. And I’ve learned so much about how my body reacts to foods, how it reacts to exercise, and where I’m happiest and how much it affects me mentally.”

He added: “If I’m in this suit, running around playing a character who’s supposed to be a superhero, I just feel better. And I feel less like an impostor.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Paul was asked if he agrees with people’s assessment that he never ages, admitting: “I see some things that people are politely not acknowledging. I’m certainly happy that people don’t say the opposite. Like, God, he looks a hundred years old!

“It’s flattering, but at the same time, I never know what the response is supposed to be.”

In 2021, Paul was named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine, sparking a perfect response from his wife.

That same year, his former co-star and friend Jennifer Aniston added her voice to the chorus of people hailing Paul’s ageless appearance in a 51st birthday message for the Avengers cast member.