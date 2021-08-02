The fact that two of our absolute faves – Paul Rudd and Dan Levy – are (a) mates and (b) enjoy dinner dates together warms our cockles.
After the two actors were snapped at Indian restaurant Darjeeling Express in London’s Covent Garden over the weekend, the picture – unsurprisingly – went viral.
First up, people were living for the fact that the stars were hanging out…
But there was one question everyone had: just how the hell is Paul Rudd 52 years old?
Seriously Paul, what’s your secret?
The actor, who is currently working on the third instalment of Ant-Man in the capital, was a no-show at the recent Friends reunion special, which left many fans disappointed.
Paul played Phoebe Buffay’s husband Mike Hannigan in the series, but did not feature on a list of cameo appearances from supporting cast members.
The reunion’s director Ben Winston explained why Paul wasn’t involved, telling The Wrap: “Well, we couldn’t have everybody on, because it’s only an hour and 45 minutes. And you’ve got to pay attention — the main nub of the show has got to be about the six cast members.
“So you can’t have too many cameos because of course, there were hundreds of amazing people who were in Friends over the years. Sadly, we couldn’t get everybody in.”