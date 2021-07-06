ENTERTAINMENT
Seth Rogen’s Tale About Paul Rudd Secretly Massaging Him In Hilarious Prank Is The Stuff Of Legend

The Superbad star says he “didn’t notice” that the Antman actor had intercepted his spa day.

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Paul Rudd anymore than we already did, along comes a hilarious tale involving his friend Seth Rogen and a massage table.

Seth has shared a story about a prank the Antman star pulled on him in Las Vegas, which involved him getting very hands-on with his fellow actor.

Recalling the story in a tweet on Monday, Seth described how he had gone for a massage in the spa of his Vegas hotel, when Paul intervened – not that he noticed.

“Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage,” Seth tweeted.

“When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me. He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it.” 

True friendship, right there.

Voicing some doubts about the anecdote, producer Jeremy Wein chimed in to ask the weed-loving star if it was just a figment of his imagination.

“Are we sure this wasn’t a weed induced hallucination Seth?” Jeremy asked, to which Seth replied, “I’m sure Paul would confirm it.”

Seth and Paul have a long working relationship, having starred in numerous films together, including comedies The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and Knocked Up.

