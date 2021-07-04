Pot Lover Seth Rogen Nails Absurdity Of Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympics Suspension

Actor Seth Rogen made a joke about his own penchant for pot as he joined the chorus of support for 21-year-old U.S. track star Sha’Carri Richardson, who will now miss the 100-meter sprint at the Tokyo Olympics following a positive marijuana test.

“The notion that weed is a problematic ‘drug’ is rooted in racism,” the actor wrote in a Twitter post.

“It’s insane that Team USA would disqualify one of this country’s most talented athletes over thinking that’s rooted in hatred. It’s something they should be ashamed of.”

“Also if weed made you fast, I’d be FloJo,” he added, referencing the late 1980s U.S. track legend Florence Joyner, who still holds the female world record in both the 100- and 200-meter events.