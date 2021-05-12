Seth Rogen Reveals His First Attempt At Meeting Beyoncé Ended In Embarrassment

Seth Rogen has revealed he was left red-faced (not to mention wet-suited) after his first attempt to meet Beyoncé.

The Knocked Up star has told of how he tried to speak to the Crazy In Love singer at the Grammy awards in 2011, but had a run-in with her security team.

Recalling the awkward encounter during an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, Seth said: “I saw Beyoncé at the Grammys with Gwyneth Paltrow actually and they were together.

“I charged over. Instinct took over.”