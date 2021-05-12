ENTERTAINMENT
12/05/2021 13:15 BST

Seth Rogen Reveals His First Attempt At Meeting Beyoncé Ended In Embarrassment

The Knocked Up star had an awkward run-in with her security team at the 2011 Grammys.

Seth Rogen has revealed he was left red-faced (not to mention wet-suited) after his first attempt to meet Beyoncé

The Knocked Up star has told of how he tried to speak to the Crazy In Love singer at the Grammy awards in 2011, but had a run-in with her security team. 

Recalling the awkward encounter during an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, Seth said:  “I saw Beyoncé at the Grammys with Gwyneth Paltrow actually and they were together.

“I charged over. Instinct took over.”

Rick Diamond via Getty Images
Beyoncé, Gwyneth Paltrow and Seth Rogen backstage at the 2011 Grammys

He continued: “I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink.”

Seth revealed he had to hide the stain on his suit when he presented an award on stage later in the evening.

Michael Caulfield via Getty Images
Seth said he had to cover a stain on his suit when he presented an award

He added: “I got what I deserved... I was humiliated and I didn’t get to meet Beyoncé.” 

Luckily, years later Seth made up for it by not only meeting Queen Bey, but he got to work with her too. 

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
Seth Rogen and Beyoncé at The Lion King's European premiere in London in 2019

The pair were among the voice cast of Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King, which Beyoncé also recorded the soundtrack album to. 

Seth voiced slow-witted warthog Pumbaa, while Beyoncé voiced Simba’s childhood best friend and love interest Nala. 

READ MORE:

MORE: uk celebrity entertainment seth rogen Beyonce lifestyle Grammys

Conversations