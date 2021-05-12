Seth Rogen Reveals His First Attempt At Meeting Beyoncé Ended In Embarrassment

Seth Rogen has revealed he was left red-faced (not to mention wet-suited) after his first attempt to meet Beyoncé.
The Knocked Up star has told of how he tried to speak to the Crazy In Love singer at the Grammy awards in 2011, but had a run-in with her security team.
Recalling the awkward encounter during an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, Seth said: “I saw Beyoncé at the Grammys with Gwyneth Paltrow actually and they were together.
“I charged over. Instinct took over.”
He continued: “I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink.”
Seth revealed he had to hide the stain on his suit when he presented an award on stage later in the evening.
He added: “I got what I deserved... I was humiliated and I didn’t get to meet Beyoncé.”
Luckily, years later Seth made up for it by not only meeting Queen Bey, but he got to work with her too.
The pair were among the voice cast of Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King, which Beyoncé also recorded the soundtrack album to.
Seth voiced slow-witted warthog Pumbaa, while Beyoncé voiced Simba’s childhood best friend and love interest Nala.