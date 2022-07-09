Paul Rudd Proves Once Again He's A Real-Life Superhero With Sweet Gesture For 12-Year-Old Fan

Paul Rudd Mike Coppola via Getty Images

As if we needed one more reason to love Paul Rudd…

The Ant-Man star has once again revealed himself to be a real-life superhero after stepping in to do a good deed for a 12-year-old fan who was being bullied at school.

Earlier in the year, a mother in Paul’s hometown of Westminster, Colorado shared a Facebook post revealing that her son’s middle school classmates had refused to sign his yearbook.

After catching wind that Ant-Man was the boy’s favourite superhero, he stepped in to cheer him up.

Not only did he treat him to a FaceTime call, he also sent him a handwritten note and a signed helmet belonging to his Marvel alter-ego.

Paul Rudd on the set of Ant-Man And The Wasp Marvel/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Following their call, Paul wrote: “Dear Brody, it was great talking to you the other day.

“It’s important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better. There are so many people that love you and think you’re the coolest kid there is – me being one of them! I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’re going to accomplish.”

The Clueless star signed off the message: “Your pal, Paul.”

He also wrote on his Ant-Man helmet: “To my good friend Brody for when he takes on the world!”

Needless to say, when the story began doing the rounds on Twitter, people were full of praise for the already-popular star...

This is the best thing ever. Imagine getting that from your fave superhero and they sign it “your pal”. https://t.co/niG21sUVGH — beeeee (@beffybadbelly) July 9, 2022

Paul Rudd is a national treasure. https://t.co/IdEY3XTiOs — True Vanguard (@TheTrueVanguard) July 9, 2022

Whenever Paul Rudd is trending, I’m never disappointed 🥰 https://t.co/Y0X5nvybgS — Lady Ultrasuede ☮️ (@LadyUltrasuede) July 8, 2022

Proving Paul Rudd is one of the good guys https://t.co/Kwm7e0sMZi — Ms Alison Heywood🇬🇧 (@heywood_ms) July 8, 2022

Protect Paul Rudd at all costs. https://t.co/DfR4ZtxoRS — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) July 8, 2022

Paul Rudd is an amazing human. Period. https://t.co/66JCUGTF8g — JessieB (@JessieB1021) July 8, 2022

This is a man who DESERVES to always look 30. https://t.co/IWI4Q8xp92 — Liz Vassey (@LizVassey) July 9, 2022

Paul began playing Scott Lang, the secret identity of superhero Ant-Man, in 2015, and has since reprised the role on a number of occasions, most recently in the epic Avengers: Endgame.