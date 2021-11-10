Paul Rudd's Wife Had The Perfect Response To Him Being Named People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive

Paul Rudd has been named the sexiest man alive by People magazine - and try telling his wife something she doesn’t already know.

The 52-year-old Ant-Man star takes the title from Michael B Jordan, who won the crown last year.

The US actor is famed for his youthful appearance and his screen career with starring roles in Clueless, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up and This Is 40.

He also plays Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and starred as Mike Hannigan in Friends.

Paul, who has been married to wife Julie Yaeger since 2003, said his wife was “stupefied” by his new title.

He told People: “But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet.

“She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”

Paul Rudd and wife Julie Yaeger Cindy Ord via Getty Images

The actor says he is fully expecting his circle of friends to give him “so much grief” following his win.

“As they should. I would,” he told People. “I mean I’m going to lean into it hard. I’m going to own this. I’m not going to try to be like ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’”

“I’m getting business cards made,” he joked. “But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that’s why they’re my friends.”

Previous holders of the sexiest man alive title include Hollywood heartthrobs Brad Pitt, Sir Sean Connery, Mel Gibson, Tom Cruise, George Clooney and Idris Elba.