Matthew Perry Says He'll Remove Disparaging References To Keanu Reeves From His Book

Matthew Perry Santiago Felipe via Getty Images

Matthew Perry has revealed he’s planning to remove all references to Keanu Reeves from his memoir in future editions of the book.

However, some fans were a little taken aback that the book also included a string of disparaging comments about the Matrix actor.

In one passage of the book, Matthew lamented that “original thinkers” such as “River Phoenix and Heath Ledger” have died, while “Keanu Reeves still walks among us”.

Later, he reflected on the death of comedian Chris Farley, writing: “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

Keanu Reeves Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

When these remarks began being circulated online, the Chandler Bing star issued an apology, insisting he has no beef with Keanu and instead “just chose a random name”.

“I should have used my own name instead,” he added.

Matthew has now claimed he will not include the “stupid” and “mean” remarks in future re-releases.

“I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “I pulled his name because I live on the same street. I’ve apologised publicly to him.

“Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it… If I run into the guy, I’ll apologise. It was just stupid.”

Matthew Perry in conversation with the Los Angeles Times at their Festival Of Books David Livingston via Getty Images

Among the numerous revelations in Matthew Perry’s book were stories about how his Friends co-stars helped him through dark times when he was still struggling with addiction.

