'The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken': Friends Creators Pay Emotional Tribute To Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry Randy Holmes via Getty Images

The creators of Friends have said they are “shocked and deeply, deeply saddened” by the death of Matthew Perry.

The actor, who was best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom, was found dead at his home in LA on Saturday at the age of 54.

Advertisement

David Crane and Marta Kauffman – who created Friends and cast Matthew in the show alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer – released a joint statement along with series executive producer Kevin Bright, following news of Matthew’s death.

They said: “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.

“He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliché to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words.”

Kevin S. Bright, David Crane, and Marta Kauffman NBC via Getty Images

Advertisement

They continued: “From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.

“We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well.

“He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.

“We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay in Friends NBC via Getty Images

Advertisement

Matthew’s family have also released a statement sharing their heartbreak at his death.

They said (via People): “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.”

Addressing his fans, they added: “You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”