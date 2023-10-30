'A Heart Full Of Memories': Friends Fans Are Remembering Matthew Perry's Best Chandler Moments

Friends fans have been sharing some of Matthew Perry’s best moments as Chandler Bing, following the star’s death.
The actor was found dead at his home in LA on Saturday, at the age of 54.
The news prompted a wave of tributes from across the world, including his Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and singer Adele.
With Friends still remaining as popular as it was when it first aired from 1994 to 2004, fans of the US sitcom have also been remembering Matthew’s work as the quick-witted Chandler.
The social media site X (formerly known as Twitter) has been flooded with many memorable, hilarious and poignant Chandler moments from across Friends’ 10 seasons:
David Crane and Marta Kauffman – who created Friends and cast Matthew in the show alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer – released a joint statement along with series executive producer Kevin Bright, following news of Matthew’s death.
They said: “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.
“He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliché to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words.”
They continued: “From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.
“We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well.
“He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.
“We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”
Many of Matthew’s fans have also been sharing how he once said he wished to be remembered for his work helping other people suffering with addiction issues after his death.