Friends Fans Flock To New York Apartment Building To Pay Tribute To Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry as Friends' Chandler Bing NBC via Getty Images

Matthew Perry fans have been paying tribute to the star by turning up at the New York apartment block that acted as the home of his Friends character, Chandler Bing.

People across the world were left devastated over the weekend when it was announced the actor had died at the age of 54.

In a statement, Matthew’s loved ones said: “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.”

And now, many fans of the US sitcom have been laying flowers and tying heartfelt, handwritten notes to lampposts outside the ‘Friends building’ in NYC’s Greenwich Village.

People stand in line to pay tribute to actor Matthew Perry outside the apartment building which was used in exterior shots in Friends ADAM GRAY via Getty Images

While the sitcom – which ran for ten years from 1994 – was actually filmed in LA, the Bedford Street address was used for the external shots of the New York-based show.

Floral tributes are left for actor Matthew Perry outside the apartment building ADAM GRAY via Getty Images

Fans flocked to Bedford Street in NYC’s Greenwich Village to pay tribute ADAM GRAY via Getty Images

Friends creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman, and series executive producer Kevin Bright, released a joint statement following news of Matthew’s death on Saturday.

They said: “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliché to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words.

“From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.

They continued: “We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well.

“He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.