‘Arrested Development’ actor Jason Bateman has responded to the criticism he and his male co-stars faced following a group interview with the New York Times.
During the interview, the conversation turned to a reported on-set “blow-up” from Jeffrey Tambor towards co-star Jessica Walter, with many of the men on the cast leaping to his defence.
While Walter tearfully said she hoped to put the incident, which she described as “harassment”, behind her, the men in the room were quick to post to Tambor’s defence.
When the article was published on Wednesday, many critics accused the actors of “mansplaining harassment”, “talking over” their on-screen mother and even “gaslighting” the actress.
Bateman, who took the brunt of the criticism, has now had his say on Twitter, accepting responsibility for his actions.
He wrote: “Based on listening to the NYT interview and hearing people’s thoughts online, I realise that I was wrong here. I sound like I’m condoning yelling at work. I do not. It sounds like I’m excusing Jeffery. I do not. It sounds like I’m insensitive to Jessica. I am not. In fact, I’m horrified that I wasn’t more aware of how this incident affected her.
“I was so eager to let Jeffrey know that he was supported in his attempt to learn, grow and apologise that I completely underestimated the feelings of the victim, another person I deeply love - and she was sitting right there [during the interview]!
“I’m incredibly embarrassed and deeply sorry to have done that to Jessica. This is a big learning moment for me. I shouldn’t have tried so hard to mansplain, or fix a fight, or make everything okay.
“I should’ve focused more on what the most important part of it all is - there’s never any excuse for abuse, in any form, from any gender. And, the victim’s voice needs to be heard and respected.
“Period.”
The actor concluded: “I didn’t say that and instead said a bunch of other stuff and not very well. I deeply, and sincerely, apologise.”
Tambor first spoke of his outburst during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
In the New York Times interview in question, Walter said she would never have spoken about the incident publicly had her co-star not done so first.