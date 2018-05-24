While Walter tearfully said she hoped to put the incident, which she described as “harassment”, behind her , the men in the room were quick to post to Tambor’s defence.

During the interview, the conversation turned to a reported on-set “blow-up” from Jeffrey Tambor towards co-star Jessica Walter, with many of the men on the cast leaping to his defence.

‘Arrested Development’ actor Jason Bateman has responded to the criticism he and his male co-stars faced following a group interview with the New York Times .

When the article was published on Wednesday, many critics accused the actors of “mansplaining harassment”, “talking over” their on-screen mother and even “gaslighting” the actress.

Bateman, who took the brunt of the criticism, has now had his say on Twitter, accepting responsibility for his actions.

He wrote: “Based on listening to the NYT interview and hearing people’s thoughts online, I realise that I was wrong here. I sound like I’m condoning yelling at work. I do not. It sounds like I’m excusing Jeffery. I do not. It sounds like I’m insensitive to Jessica. I am not. In fact, I’m horrified that I wasn’t more aware of how this incident affected her.

“I was so eager to let Jeffrey know that he was supported in his attempt to learn, grow and apologise that I completely underestimated the feelings of the victim, another person I deeply love - and she was sitting right there [during the interview]!

“I’m incredibly embarrassed and deeply sorry to have done that to Jessica. This is a big learning moment for me. I shouldn’t have tried so hard to mansplain, or fix a fight, or make everything okay.

“I should’ve focused more on what the most important part of it all is - there’s never any excuse for abuse, in any form, from any gender. And, the victim’s voice needs to be heard and respected.



“Period.”