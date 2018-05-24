‘Arrested Development’ fans have been voicing their disappointment with the show’s male cast members on social media, after they gave a group interview addressing Jeffrey Tambor’s behaviour on set. Earlier this year, Tambor announced he would not be returning to ‘Transparent’, after facing allegations of sexual harassment on set, and recently revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he’d had a “blow-up” at ‘Arrested Development’ co-star Jessica Walter while filming the most recent series. This was brought up during a group interview with the New York Times, in which the show’s male stars jumped to Tambor’s defence, while a tearful Walter was left to share her side of the story.

As soon as the issue was brought up, Jason Bateman said he would not do another series of ‘Arrested Development’ were Tambor not to be brought back, saying of the on-set outburst: “This is a family and families, you know, have love, laughter, arguments… not to belittle it, but a lot of stuff happens in 15 years. “It’s a very amorphous process, this sort of bullshit that we do, you know, making up fake life. It’s a weird thing, and it is a breeding ground for atypical behavior and certain people have certain processes.” At that point, an emotional Walter interjected: “I have to let go of being angry at him. He never crossed the line on our show, with any, you know, sexual whatever. Verbally, yes, he harassed me, but he did apologise. I have to let it go. “But it’s hard because honestly — Jason says this happens all the time. In like almost 60 years of working, I’ve never had anybody yell at me like that on a set. And it’s hard to deal with, but I’m over it now. I just let it go right here, for The New York Times.”

Her co-stars David Cross and Tony Hale continued to justify and explain Tambor’s behaviour, with Bateman saying to his on-screen mother: “I didn’t mean to speak for you. That was part of [Tambor’s] process of being as contrite and as transparent as he felt like he could and should be, and wanted to at the time. Fans of ‘Arrested Development’ have been expressing their disappointment in the way the show’s male stars handled the interview since its publication, with many voicing their issues on Twitter:

I am shaking with fury reading the Arrested Development interview and seeing a woman be gaslit by her male colleagues in real time — Natalie Walker (friend of Paddington) (@nwalks) May 23, 2018

this is the story of a wealthy group of men who are willing to excuse everything; and the two women in the room who had no choice but to keep them all bouyant even as they were crying https://t.co/qZebwO3Vd0 — rachel syme (@rachsyme) May 23, 2018

Dear Jason Bateman, if you have to say "not to belittle your experience" multiple times you are absolutely belittling the experience. https://t.co/msOtCdK7qZ — Allison Raskin (@AllisonRaskin) May 24, 2018

Jessica Walter actually cries in this interview about how terrible Jeffrey Tambor was to her and her male co-stars go to extraordinary lengths to comfort and defend...Tambor. FFS. https://t.co/1bv4JHesW2 — Marin Cogan (@marincogan) May 23, 2018

This interview is really a perfect distillation of how people feel the need to protect and comfort powerful men at the expense of the people they've hurt. She was in the room. Crying. Everyone but Shawkat just wanted to defend him and move on. https://t.co/1bv4JHesW2 — Marin Cogan (@marincogan) May 23, 2018

Me reading that awful NYT interview with the #ArrestedDevelopment male cast members mansplaining harrassment to Jessica Walter pic.twitter.com/rOnyMMRXRa — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) May 23, 2018

currently visionboarding what a true fucking honor it must be to work with the LEGENDARY MALE TALENT of arrested development!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/gFRfpqGvaj — Nicole Silverberg (@nsilverberg) May 24, 2018

absolutely astonishing the way all the men (except will arnett) talked over jessica walter and put words into her mouth and minimised her feelings, her own experience and she talks the least https://t.co/vG1ZaTsqAi — G🧜🏾‍♀️ doria ragland stan (@oneofthosefaces) May 23, 2018

jeffrey tambor: verbally abuses jessica walter on set to the point where recalling it makes her cry



jason bateman: “look, you’re not an actOR, what you need to understand is that it’s the PROCESS” — steph (@stephkkey) May 24, 2018

Alia Shawkat (an icon) is the only Arrested Development cast member who reacted correctly to the allegations against Jeffrey Tambor pic.twitter.com/PfElIDsD9x — sarah (@SarahSahim) May 23, 2018

Jason Bateman repeatedly defending Jeffrey Tambor and telling a crying Jessica Walter how she should feel is infuriating https://t.co/vjIKfLCWUH — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) May 24, 2018

I can’t stop thinking about that NYT interview with the Arrested Development cast. It’s such a perfect distillation of men’s reflexive instinct to protect other men at the expense of women. And then men wonder why harassment — in all its forms — is still such a pervasive issue. — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) May 23, 2018

The Men of Arrested Development: This wasn't real harassment. He's a great guy.

Ron Howard voice: They were wrong. https://t.co/iYyFHOwUrO — Diona Reasonover (@DionaReasonover) May 24, 2018

I can’t decide which “Arrested Development” cast guy I’m most grossed out by right now, but I’ll tell you this: Jessica Walter is absolutely the star of that show & none of those dudes are fit to kiss Alia Shawkat’s shoe. — Caissie St.Onge (@Caissie) May 24, 2018

Lucille is probably the only character in Arrested Development anyone would actually miss. They should be carrying Jessica Walter around on a sedan chair like a queen, not gaslighting her. pic.twitter.com/gCtZqmrpFT — Justin Myers (@theguyliner) May 24, 2018

This is disgusting. A woman says she’s never been treated so poorly by a coworker, but the men stand by the perpetrator, causing her to question her own feelings about her own experience. Shame on you all, Arrested Development male cast. Shame on you. https://t.co/EztcAZGamm — Silvia (@silargu) May 24, 2018