Nothing 'Sinister' About Meetings With Russian Officials, Claims Leave.EU

Andy Wigmore holds up an envelop which he said contained emails between himself and US officials.

There was “nothing sinister” about the contact between Leave.EU and Russian officials, the pro-Brexit campaign group’s communication’s chief has said.

Andy Wigmore told MPs on Tuesday all he and Leave.EU founder Arron Banks had got from the Russian ambassador was “a couple of great lunches”.

Wigmore said he had first met Russian officials in his role as a diplomat for Belize and was not connected to British politics.

“We had a couple of issues in relation to bananas,” he said. “I was trying to find investors to look at perhaps buying a banana farm.”

Banks and Wigmore have come under pressure over their alleged links with Russia amid allegations Moscow interfered in the referendum and today gave evidence to the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

The combative session ended with Banks walking out of the room early despite pleas from committee chair Damian Collins to stay.

At one point during the meeting, Wigmore produced a brown envelope with the words “top secret” that he said contained emails proving he had been transparent about his contact with Russia.