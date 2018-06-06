Kate Spade ‘Worried’ About Disclosing Mental Health Issues, Here’s How To Be More Open At Work

Kate Spade’s sister has said the designer kept struggles with her mental health a secret, because she was worried it would damage her brand.

The 55-year-old was found dead in an apparent suicide on Tuesday. Her older sister, Reta Saffo, said Spade had feared the repercussions of seeking treatment.

“I’d come so very close to getting her to go in for treatment (to the same place Catherine Zeta-Jones went for her successful bipolar treatment program),” Saffo told the Kansas City Star. “But — in the end, the ‘image’ of her brand (happy-go-lucky Kate Spade) was more important for her to keep up. She was definitely worried about what people would say if they found out.”

It is not uncommon for people suffering from mental ill health to hide what they’re going through in professional settings. According to a poll from the Mental Health Foundation, two-thirds (67%) of employees feel scared, embarrassed or unable to talk about mental health concerns with their employer.