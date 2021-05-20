A$AP Rocky Confirms Rihanna Romance, Calls Her 'The Love Of My Life'

From a Fenty friendship to a full-blown romance: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are going public with their long-rumoured relationship ... or at least, he is. While the music superstar tends to stay silent about her personal life, the rapper certainly had love on the brain when speaking to GQ for the magazine’s June/July 2021 cover story. Confirming their romance in no uncertain terms, A$AP Rocky said Rihanna is “the love of my life” and “my lady.”

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images Rihanna and ASAP Rocky pictured in 2019

He didn’t divulge too much else, but when asked about what it feels like to be in a relationship, he said life was “so much better when you got ‘the One.’” “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,“ he added. “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” he said. As for settling down with the singer and starting a family, the rapper said: “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” adding that he would be an “incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad” someday.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been in each other’s orbit for a while now. He served as the opening act for a stretch of her Diamonds World Tour back in 2013, while she made a PDA-heavy appearance in the Fashion Killa music video as his love interest that same year. But things apparently started to heat up after Rihanna called it quits with her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020. In the months that followed, the two were consistently spotted out and about together before teaming up for her Fenty Skin campaign. Fans were quick to notice their chemistry in the various interviews and promotional appearances surrounding the launch.