Ashley Cole Marries Model Sharon Canu In A Starry Italian Ceremony

Footballer Ashley Cole has married his partner Sharon Canu in a luxurious Italian ceremony.

The former England player tied the knot with model Sharon at the Hotel La Vecchia Posta in Ladispoli, a coastal town outside Rome.

The couple have been together since 2014, after reportedly meeting during Ashley’s two-year stint at Italian club AS Roma. They are parents to six-year-old son Jaxon and four-year-old daughter Grace.

Photos shared on Instagram by the couple’s guests showed the smiling pair exchanging their vows outdoors underneath a floral arch, against the stunning backdrop of the Italian coast.

The bride wore a striking off-the-shoulder lace gown with puffed sleeves, while the groom opted for a navy blue suit and shirt.

Famous attendees at the lavish celebrations included Ashley’s former England and Chelsea teammates John Terry and Frank Lampard, who attended with his TV presenter wife Christine.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Sam Faiers and her partner Paul Knightley were also spotted at the event, after Sam attended Sharon’s hen party in Ibiza last month.

The Mummy Diaries star also posted a string of photos from Ashley and Sharon’s celebrations on her Instagram account, giving her followers a glimpse at an al fresco meal which took place on the night before the wedding.

“Such a wonderful weekend celebrating our beautiful friends,” she wrote.

Ashley and Sharon have tended to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but the couple confirmed the news of their engagement last year by sharing a short video on Instagram, showing them sharing a kiss.

“The easiest ‘yes’ I’ve ever said,” Sharon wrote alongside the clip.

The former football star’s wedding comes almost 13 years after his divorce from Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, who he tied the knot with in 2006.

The couple were married from 2006 to 2010, but in 2008 Ashley was accused of cheating on the X Factor judge. More allegations of infidelity emerged in 2010, and the couple eventually divorced in September of that year, with Cheryl citing “unreasonable behaviour” in legal papers.

