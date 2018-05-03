Ashley Graham Praised For Using Unedited Photos In New Swimwear Campaign

Ashley Graham has outdone herself yet again in the body confidence stakes after deciding to use unedited photographs of herself to front her new swimwear campaign. The supermodel, who shot her ‘Swimsuits For All’ collection on a public beach decided to go against the conventional approach - where brands use their own retouched images - and be more transparent about her images, by using unedited snaps taken by press photographers. The campaign has been named the ‘Power of Paparazzi’.

Graham captioned one of the photographs: “I’m not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite and you shouldn’t be either.” “This campaign is different than any other I have worked on throughout my entire career,” she said. “I hope these images instil a fearless belief in everyone to be happy in their own skin and enjoy living in the moment, no matter who is watching.”

Fans have been praising Graham for inspiring them to feel confident in their skin. Hutson Heather said: “You are so inspiring to all women. You make me feel better about my body every time I read your posts. You go girl!” And Aloeandglow said: “Wow she looks fantastic. It’s so empowering to see a woman with my body shape!”

In a video Graham shared to her Instagram she showed herself greeting fans on the beach, and at the end of the clip she asks her team if the girls can be involved. The final image of the girls appears on the website alongside her swimsuit collection.

