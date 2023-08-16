Ashley Olsen Quietly Welcomes First Child

Monica Schipper via Getty Images Ashley Olsen attends the Anna Wintour Costume Center Grand Opening at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City.

Ashley Olsen has officially created a full house of her own — and has quietly become a mother.

The former Full House child star gave birth for the first time and welcomed son Otto “a few months ago in New York,” per TMZ and multiple other outlets.

Olsen had married boyfriend Louis Eisner in a small wedding in December.

“Having a family has always been a priority for Ashley and Louis,” a source told ET Monday.

“Even though her upbringing was anything but typical, she does like some of the more traditional things, for example, they wanted to be married first before starting a family.”

Olsen and her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen, 37, were famously cast as Michelle Tanner in ABC’s hit sitcom at six months old.

They became famous after Full House premiered in 1987 but ultimately abandoned acting to launch luxury fashion label The Row in 2006.

The duo opened up about that endeavour for the brand’s 15th anniversary and told i-D they had “just moved to New York” and wanted “to explore things that interested us” and “explore making something of ourselves.”

Eisner reportedly moved to the city that same year.

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images Eisner and Olsen made their red carpet debut at the YES Gala in 2021 in Los Angeles.

The couple started dating in 2017 and share similar interests, as Eisner – whose mother Lisa is a jewellery designer and father Eric is a Hollywood producer – studied art history at Columbia University and interned at Sotheby’s and galleries like Deitch Projects.

The pair has been remarkably private for famous faces in the bicoastal art and fashion circles of New York and Los Angeles.

The couple reportedly decided on a very intimate wedding of about 50 guests who were all either close friends or relatives. Held in a private home in Bel-Air, the ceremony came one year after Mary-Kate Olsen finalised her divorce with French banker Olivier Sarkozy.