The 'Vintage' Baby Names Set To Make A Comeback In 2023

A baby names expert has revealed the ‘vintage’ names she believes will see a resurgence in 2023 and beyond.

Mia Bardot, the editor-in-chief of Random Names, suggested monikers such as Julia, Betty and Vincent could see a revival in the popularity charts as parents look for “timeless classics which evoke nostalgia”.

Celebrities are also exploring the vintage name trend with their new arrivals, which could prompt others to follow suit.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, for example, have named three of their children James, Betty and Inez. They recently welcomed their fourth child, however it’s not clear what they have named them.

Bardot said: “It is so exciting to see these timeless classics resurfacing. Eleanor, Margaret, Julia, and Adelaide have royal and elegant rings, while Betty and Inez were immensely popular in the 20th century and present a charming simplicity.

“The sturdy and enduring appeal of names such as Henry, James, and Louis is hard to resist due mainly to their deeply rooted royal associations.“

According to experts at Nameberry, the best vintage names are inspired by literary, biblical and royal sources.

Bardot predicts the following names will continue to rise in popularity throughout 2023, thanks to their “elegant and historical feel”.

Are any of these on your list?

Vintage baby names set to make a comeback

1. Eleanor

2. Julia

3. Betty

4. Dorothy

5. Florence

6. Henry

7. Oliver

8. Vincent

9. Abraham

10. Noah

11. Margaret

12. Adelaide

13. Inez

14. Evelyn

15. Estelle

16. James

17. Leo

18. Louis

19. Edwin