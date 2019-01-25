‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pair Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice have finally cemented their relationship by going Instagram official. Professional dancer Giovanni shared the first picture of himself and Ashley as a couple on the social media site. The photo shows them together on a recent romantic getaway, enjoying a ride on a jet-ski.

Giovanni captioned the snap: “On our way to Leeds,” with a heart emoji, referencing their latest stop on the ‘Strictly’ live tour, which is currently underway. The pair’s first joint photo of them marks the next stage in their relationship, after they finally confirmed rumours they were dating earlier this month. Although he kept his comments brief (monosyllabic is probably the word, actually), Giovanni did admit they were dating during an appearance on ‘Lorraine’.

PA Ashley and Giovanni met on the last series of 'Strictly'