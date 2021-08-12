Asian Americans Are Still Being Attacked Because Of Covid

As the Covid-19 pandemic stretches into yet another phase and the delta variant has created more uncertainty and anxiety, the surge in anti-Asian racism because of the coronavirus also shows no sign of abating, a new report reveals. Since March 2020, Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition of Asian American and Pacific Islander advocacy organisations and scholars, has accumulated a database of self-reported incidents of racist harassment and attacks involving Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The group received reports of 2,478 new incidents from April to June of this year, bringing the total number of incidents reported since early in the pandemic to 9,081, according to the data released Thursday. Given that the incidents are self-reported, the true number of racist attacks against AAPI people across the country is likely much higher. “I think we believed we were heading towards bluer skies with Covid, and that might mean less hate that Asian American community members would face,” Manjusha Kulkarni, Stop AAPI Hate co-founder and executive director of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, told HuffPost. “But then it didn’t dissipate, and of course now, even with the disease, we’re talking about a huge surge. So looking forward, we have a lot of concerns about what that surge means in terms of the hate and discrimination.” Nearly two-thirds of the incidents were reported by women, consistent with previous patterns and reflective of the ways AAPI women routinely face a toxic combination of racism and misogyny. Throughout the time Stop AAPI Hate has been collecting these reports, the two most common kinds of incidents have involved verbal harassment and shunning or purposely avoiding AAPI people in public. Most of the incidents have taken place at businesses or on public streets.

Mario Tama via Getty Images People demonstrate against anti-Asian violence and racism on March 27, 2021, in Los Angeles.

According to the data, several kinds of attacks increased between 2020 and 2021, such as physical assaults (10.8% of the incidents reported in 2020 versus 16.6% in 2021), vandalism (2.6% in 2020 versus 4.9% in 2021) and online hate incidents (6.1% in 2020 versus 10.6% in 2021). In one incident report, the respondent wrote that during a Zoom event, “a number of people hacked into the Zoom room and started disrupting my presentation with barely intelligible remarks.” One of them wrote into the Zoom chat window: “‘CHING CHONG. ASIANS DESERVES [sic] TO BE KILLED.’” Another respondent in New York City reported an incident involving “an elderly Asian grandmother using a shopping cart as a walker. A man knocked her over and then kicked her shopping cart.” Kulkarni noted that it’s possible some of the increase can be attributed to more people feeling encouraged to report their incidents of racism because of increased national attention and awareness. The group has received incident reports from every US state and the District of Columbia. The two states where the greatest number of incidents have taken place are California (38.6%) and New York (16%), both of which contain large and diverse AAPI populations.

It has to be a multifaceted approach. It has to be federal, state and local governments really doubling down on protecting our communities. And so that includes driving resources to Asian American communities and creating programs to address some of the foundational issues. Manjusha Kulkarni, Stop AAPI Hate co-founder and executive director of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council