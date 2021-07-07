Atomic Kitten Reunite To Give England Fans The Perfect Gift Ahead Of Euros Semi-Final

If you’ve been in a football stadium or pub garden during the Euros, chances are you’ll have been singing (or at least heard) the chant set to Atomic Kitten’s Whole Again. Well, ahead of England’s big semi final match on Wednesday, the girl group have reunited to record a special treat for footy fans. Members Natasha Hamilton, Liz McClarnon and Jenny Frost debuted an official studio version of Southgate You’re The One (Football’s Coming Home Again) on Tuesday.

Tim Roney via Getty Images Natasha Hamilton, Jenny Frost, and Liz McClarnon of Atomic Kitten pictured back in 2003

“It’s been a whirlwind couple of days, but we are super excited and grateful to be able to contribute to the awesome energy and patriotism that is filling the England streets with this version of Whole Again,” Atomic Kitten said in a joint statement. “Totally inspired by the England football fans in support of Gareth Southgate and the super talented England football team, we will be singing loud and proud ‘Football’s Coming Home!’” Whole Again was originally released back in 2001 and marked the group’s first number one UK single. It became a chant for England fans as the team progressed to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and has been a firm favourite ever since. During screening of England’s 4-0 defeat against Ukraine in Croydon on Saturday, Natasha and Liz united on stage to perform the alternative version of the song.

Jenny revealed she was on a beach on Monday when she had a video call with Natasha and Liz about re-recording the song.

“Fast forward an hour - and I was in a recording studio in Ibiza re-recording Whole Again! Life is crazy,” she said on Instagram. “I miss working with the girls & this is the perfect opportunity to have some fun whilst flying the flag for our country.” On Wednesday morning, she was back in the country to appear with Liz and Tash on Capital Breakfast, where they sang with the Hyde Park Brass band outside the studios.