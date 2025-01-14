Aubrey Plaza Deletes Her Instagram After Husband Jeff Baena's Death

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza pictured together in 2014 via Associated Press

Aubrey Plaza appears to have deleted her Instagram account in the wake of her husband Jeff Baena’s death.

While the White Lotus actor’s account was previously active as recently as a few days ago, an error message on Aubrey’s page now reads: “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

Jeff, a screenwriter and director, died by suicide at the age 47 of on 3 January, according to records from the Los Angeles County medical examiner.

He and Aubrey had been together since 2011. In 2021, the former Parks And Recreation star revealed that she and Jeff had tied the knot in an Instagram post.

Over the years, Aubrey has starred in multiple films directed by her late husband, including 2014’s Life After Beth, 2017’s The Little Hours and 2022’s Spin Me Round.

Last week, Aubrey spoke publicly about Jeff’s death for the first time in a joint statement with his family.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support,” the statement – released on 6 January – read. “Please respect our privacy during this time.”

While appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2021, Aubrey recalled how she and Jeff had made the decision to get married on something of a whim on their 10th anniverasary.

“A lot of things happened during [the] Covid [pandemic] for me. Yes, we got married. Big deal,” she joked to the host. “We got a little bored one night. We got married and I’ll tell you how: Onehourmarriage.com. That’s real, look it up.”

Help and support: