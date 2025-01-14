Aubrey Plaza Deletes Her Instagram After Husband Jeff Baena's Death

Aubrey Plaza appears to have deleted her Instagram account in the wake of her husband Jeff Baena’s death.
While the White Lotus actor’s account was previously active as recently as a few days ago, an error message on Aubrey’s page now reads: “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”
Jeff, a screenwriter and director, died by suicide at the age 47 of on 3 January, according to records from the Los Angeles County medical examiner.
He and Aubrey had been together since 2011. In 2021, the former Parks And Recreation star revealed that she and Jeff had tied the knot in an Instagram post.
Over the years, Aubrey has starred in multiple films directed by her late husband, including 2014’s Life After Beth, 2017’s The Little Hours and 2022’s Spin Me Round.
Last week, Aubrey spoke publicly about Jeff’s death for the first time in a joint statement with his family.
“This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support,” the statement – released on 6 January – read. “Please respect our privacy during this time.”
While appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2021, Aubrey recalled how she and Jeff had made the decision to get married on something of a whim on their 10th anniverasary.
“A lot of things happened during [the] Covid [pandemic] for me. Yes, we got married. Big deal,” she joked to the host. “We got a little bored one night. We got married and I’ll tell you how: Onehourmarriage.com. That’s real, look it up.”
Help and support:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
- CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
- Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.