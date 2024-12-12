Austin Butler via Associated Press

Two years after his Oscar nomination and Golden Globe win for his portrayal of Elvis Presley, Austin Butler is about to take on yet another iconic role.

Austin has signed on to star in Luca Guadagnino’s forthcoming film adaptation of American Psycho, Variety reported on Wednesday.

The film is based on Bret Easton Ellis’ 1991 novel and follows Patrick Bateman, an investment banker who is leading a double life as a serial killer in 1980s New York.

Bateman was, of course, memorably portrayed by Christian Bale in the 2000 film version of American Psycho, directed by Mary Harron. Just how different Guadagnino’s version will be from the original movie remains to be seen, but Variety and other outlets were quick to emphasise that the new film is not intended as a remake.

On social media, reactions to Austin’s casting were mixed.

Some expressed surprise that Jacob Elordi, long rumoured to be a contender for the role, had been passed over in the end. (Interestingly, Jacob also won acclaim for portraying a different version of Elvis when he appeared as the rock music legend in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, based on the life of Presley’s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley.)

“Jacob Elordi was the better Elvis when he played him in Priscilla without even trying and now Austin is playing in American Psycho instead of Jacob Elordi which was what the public wanted…,” one person wrote on X.

“Honestly idk if i even wanted Jacob Elordi as Patrick Bateman, but Austin Butler just does not feel right to me,” wrote another.

Others suggested that the 2000 film ― which has enjoyed a cult following in the 24 years since its release ― had endured in popularity and therefore didn’t warrant a new adaptation.

The original movie was heavily referenced on an early season of American Horror Story and adapted as a musical that opened on Broadway in 2016.

“Stupid. Just stupid. Like repainting the Mona Lisa,” one person wrote. “LEAVE IT ALONE hollyweird. No bloody original thought in their collective heads.”

Added another: “It better be wildly different to justify its existence. The original is not even 25 years old and is a classic with a flawless performance at its centre. If it’s the same thing, it will be a massive waste of time.”

While a release date for the new American Psycho has not yet been announced, the film already has cinematic pedigree in its favour. Challengers, directed by Guadagnino and released this spring, received four Golden Globes nominations and is expected to be a major Academy Awards contender.

The director is also riding a major wave of critical buzz for Queer, a romantic drama starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey that opens in cinemas on Friday.