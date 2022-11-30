Australia Fans Go Wild At 3am As Socceroos Pull Off Shock World Cup Win

Australian fans celebrate in Melbourne after Australia's victory over Denmark in their Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match. WILLIAM WEST via Getty Images

In Qatar, Australia masterminded a World Cup shock by progressing to the knockout stages with a 1-0 victory which eliminated Denmark – and back home they celebrated as they’d won the whole thing despite it being the small hours of the morning.

It was around 3am Australia’s east coast when Mathew Leckie claimed a fine second-half winner, and closer to 4am when victory was confirmed. The result eliminated Denmark, the Euro 2020 semi-finalists.

Leckie’s superb solo effort in the 60th minute sent Australia into the last 16 for the first time since 2006 – a huge feat given the team’s lack of stars compared to previous generations.

The scenes from Melbourne’s Federation Square said it all.

The scene in Australia after that Matthew Leckie goal



🎥 @TheRealALM pic.twitter.com/e20eKkPkB5 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 30, 2022