Chesney Hawkes Playing During The England And Wales World Cup Game Confuses Everyone

The crunch England against Wales match in the World Cup was dubbed the Battle of Britain. But fans across the divide were united in their bafflement as they were treated to an unlikely performance from musician Chesney Hawkes.
Hawkes, known almost exclusively for his 1991smash hit I Am the One and Only, started to trend on social media as his name was mentioned during the BBC coverage at the end of the first-half of the game.
Yes, the 51-year-old had been booked by the Qataris as the half-time entertainment, and given the dour 0-0 scoreline, those in the stadium appeared grateful for something – anything – as a distraction.
The one-hit wonder blasted out his one hit, and the pictures suggest Hawkes himself was enjoying himself.
Then a funny thing happened.
Within minutes of the second half commencing, England scored two quickfire goals through Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden, and looked set fare for the last-16 of the tournament.
Jokers on Twitter were crediting the guitar-slinger for the turnaround.