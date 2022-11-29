Chesney Hawkes Playing During The England And Wales World Cup Game Confuses Everyone

Chesney Hawkes provides half-time entertainment during the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar. Adam Davy via PA Wire/PA Images

The crunch England against Wales match in the World Cup was dubbed the Battle of Britain. But fans across the divide were united in their bafflement as they were treated to an unlikely performance from musician Chesney Hawkes.

Hawkes, known almost exclusively for his 1991smash hit I Am the One and Only, started to trend on social media as his name was mentioned during the BBC coverage at the end of the first-half of the game.

Did he say Chesney Hawkes? — Victoria Coren Mitchell (@VictoriaCoren) November 29, 2022

It's Chesney Hawkes. Really. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) November 29, 2022

Yes, the 51-year-old had been booked by the Qataris as the half-time entertainment, and given the dour 0-0 scoreline, those in the stadium appeared grateful for something – anything – as a distraction.

Nothing gets more random that Chesney Hawkes performing during half time of a major world cup game 😂 pic.twitter.com/pr4lLF01us — Marc Davies 🏴 (@DaviesNo1) November 29, 2022

Chesney Hawkes at half time is very random - wasn’t @dafyddiwan available??? pic.twitter.com/olQ5Aulp6e — Neil Griffiths (@N_Griffiths9) November 29, 2022

Chesney Hawkes on the pitch at Wales v England performing The One and Only on the pitch. No, I don't know why either. Rod Stewart reportedly turned down £1 million to perform. pic.twitter.com/uGkOwHRu5K — David Brown (@DavidhBrown) November 29, 2022

It's not been so far. Now we have Chesney Hawkes playing at HT pic.twitter.com/M8rGrciKEM — Tom Barclay (@TomBarclay_) November 29, 2022

The one-hit wonder blasted out his one hit, and the pictures suggest Hawkes himself was enjoying himself.

Singer Chesney Hawkes performs during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and England at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Shaun Botterill - FIFA via Getty Images

Shaun Botterill - FIFA via Getty Images

Then a funny thing happened.

Within minutes of the second half commencing, England scored two quickfire goals through Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden, and looked set fare for the last-16 of the tournament.

Jokers on Twitter were crediting the guitar-slinger for the turnaround.

Chesney Hawkes changed the game. — Richard Jolly 🇺🇦 (@RichJolly) November 29, 2022

BREAKING: FA in talks with World Cup organisers to have Chesney Hawkes singing at half-time in any subsequent games they play in this tournament. — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) November 29, 2022

England are in need of a hero.



Gareth Southgate looks to his bench. There's only one man for the job. The one and only...



Step forth, Chesney Hawkes.#WALENG pic.twitter.com/kR47RcC6jS — bet365 (@bet365) November 29, 2022

And where next?